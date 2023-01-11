U.S. natgas falls 3% to 18-mo low on low demand forecast, possible Freeport LNG delays

Adds latest prices
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to an 18-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for lower heating demand next week than previously expected and as a growing number of analysts expect Freeport LNG to again delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 12.3 cents, or 3.4%, to $3.516 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:19 a.m. EST (1619 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 2021.
A 5% drop in intraday trade earlier on Wednesday continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on four of the seven trading days in 2023.
That price drop kept the front-month remained in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.
The premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.
The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. Among them was the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.
In recent weeks, even more analysts have said they don't expect the plant back until February or later.
Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.
Other ships, meanwhile, were sailing toward Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, expected in late January.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.7 bcfd this week to 119.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
|
Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 6
Five-year average Jan 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-31
-213
-183
-151
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,860
2,891
3,016
2,948
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.74
3.64
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
21.03
22.02
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
27.06
27.12
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
369
350
474
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
3
2
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
372
354
476
445
449
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
98.5
98.7
94.3
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.6
8.9
10.0
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
106.3
107.1
107.6
104.4
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.9
5.2
5.1
5.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.2
11.7
12.5
7.2
U.S. Commercial
12.6
14.7
14.6
18.1
17.1
U.S. Residential
20.0
23.7
23.8
30.3
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
27.3
30.0
29.4
29.2
28.5
U.S. Industrial
23.7
24.6
24.5
25.4
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.1
100.7
100.0
110.7
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
111.0
120.7
119.5
131.8
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Wind
10
12
11
9
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
35
37
37
Coal
19
18
23
24
20
Nuclear
22
23
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.32
3.65
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.30
4.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
18.80
17.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.60
2.99
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.11
3.46
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.49
7.49
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
21.00
22.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.40
1.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.90
3.09
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.50
66.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.50
55.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
22.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
165.50
174.78
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
152.25
159.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
161.25
116.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
