U.S. natgas falls 3% to 18-mo low on low demand forecast, possible Freeport LNG delays

Adds latest prices

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to an 18-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for lower heating demand next week than previously expected and as a growing number of analysts expect Freeport LNG to again delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 12.3 cents, or 3.4%, to $3.516 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:19 a.m. EST (1619 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 2021.

A 5% drop in intraday trade earlier on Wednesday continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on four of the seven trading days in 2023.

That price drop kept the front-month remained in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.

The premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, slid to a record low of 6 cents per mmBtu as some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring a price spike later this winter.

The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. Among them was the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts have long said Freeport would probably be back online during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

In recent weeks, even more analysts have said they don't expect the plant back until February or later.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.

Other ships, meanwhile, were sailing toward Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, expected in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.7 bcfd this week to 119.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 30 (Actual) Year ago Jan 6 Five-year average Jan 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -31 -213 -183 -151 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,860 2,891 3,016 2,948 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.0% -6.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.74 3.64 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 21.03 22.02 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.06 27.12 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 369 350 474 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 3 2 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 372 354 476 445 449 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.5 98.5 98.7 94.3 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.6 8.9 10.0 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 106.3 107.1 107.6 104.4 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 5.2 5.1 5.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.2 11.7 12.5 7.2 U.S. Commercial 12.6 14.7 14.6 18.1 17.1 U.S. Residential 20.0 23.7 23.8 30.3 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 30.0 29.4 29.2 28.5 U.S. Industrial 23.7 24.6 24.5 25.4 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.1 100.7 100.0 110.7 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 111.0 120.7 119.5 131.8 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Wind 10 12 11 9 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 36 35 37 37 Coal 19 18 23 24 20 Nuclear 22 23 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.32 3.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.30 4.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 18.80 17.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.60 2.99 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.11 3.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.49 7.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 21.00 22.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.40 1.65 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.90 3.09 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.50 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.50 55.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 22.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 165.50 174.78 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 152.25 159.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 161.25 116.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.