U.S. natgas extends slump to three-month low on milder weather outlook

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 6% to a three-month low on Tuesday, as forecasts for a milder December dampened the demand outlook for the fuel used to heat homes and businesses.
After falling almost 11% on Monday, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 slipped 28.7 cents or 5.9% to settle at $4.567 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 31.
"It's really about weather and forecasts that have turned much milder for December," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"A week ago, there was some talk about a polar vortex that could come in and make December colder, but because forecasts have changed, the market has taken it on the chin here, two days in a row."
For the month, the contract was down more than 15%, its biggest monthly percentage decline since January 2020.
Data provider Refinitiv projected 310 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks compared with a 30-year normal of 370 HDDs for the period.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October, and compared with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd set in November 2019.
Refinitiv forecast average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to rise slightly from 111.5 bcfd this week to 115.6 bcfd next week, but this was still lower than Monday's projections.
With gas prices around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, traders have said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
Week ended Nov 19 (Actual)
Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 19
Five-year average Nov 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
26
-11
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,623
3,643
3,943
3,681
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.6%
-2.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.87
5.20
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
31.99
30.84
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
36.25
34.89
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
310
321
356
370
370
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
4
2
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
316
325
358
376
375
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.6
98.1
91.7
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.9
9.0
8.8
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.3
106.5
107.1
100.5
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.3
3.3
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
11.9
11.7
10.9
4.6
U.S. Commercial
13.4
13.2
13.8
14.6
11.1
U.S. Residential
21.1
20.8
21.8
24.1
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
26.2
25.8
24.5
28.4
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.9
23.7
23.7
25.1
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.9
90.9
91.2
99.5
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
112.0
111.5
111.6
118.6
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Wind
11
14
14
14
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
34
35
35
40
Coal
20
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
23
22
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.90
4.93
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.50
4.91
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.50
6.00
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.54
4.47
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.66
4.62
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.92
5.92
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.85
5.22
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.40
4.72
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.81
4.24
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
82.75
52.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
47.00
24.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
41.00
40.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
28.29
34.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.75
38.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.75
42.00
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)
