U.S. natgas extends slump to three-month low on milder weather outlook

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell nearly 6% to a three-month low on Tuesday, as forecasts for a milder December dampened the demand outlook for the fuel used to heat homes and businesses.

After falling almost 11% on Monday, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 slipped 28.7 cents or 5.9% to settle at $4.567 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 31.

"It's really about weather and forecasts that have turned much milder for December," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"A week ago, there was some talk about a polar vortex that could come in and make December colder, but because forecasts have changed, the market has taken it on the chin here, two days in a row."

For the month, the contract was down more than 15%, its biggest monthly percentage decline since January 2020.

Data provider Refinitiv projected 310 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks compared with a 30-year normal of 370 HDDs for the period.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Preliminary data from Refinitiv showed output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October, and compared with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd set in November 2019.

Refinitiv forecast average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to rise slightly from 111.5 bcfd this week to 115.6 bcfd next week, but this was still lower than Monday's projections.

With gas prices around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 in Asia JKMc1, traders have said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Nov 19 (Actual)

Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 19

Five-year average Nov 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-21

26

-11

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,623

3,643

3,943

3,681

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.6%

-2.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.87

5.20

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

31.99

30.84

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

36.25

34.89

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

310

321

356

370

370

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

4

2

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

316

325

358

376

375

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

97.6

98.1

91.7

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.9

9.0

8.8

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

105.3

106.5

107.1

100.5

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.3

3.3

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.7

11.9

11.7

10.9

4.6

U.S. Commercial

13.4

13.2

13.8

14.6

11.1

U.S. Residential

21.1

20.8

21.8

24.1

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

25.8

24.5

28.4

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

23.7

23.7

25.1

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.9

90.9

91.2

99.5

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

112.0

111.5

111.6

118.6

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Wind

11

14

14

14

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

34

35

35

40

Coal

20

20

19

19

19

Nuclear

23

22

21

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.90

4.93

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.50

4.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.50

6.00

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.54

4.47

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.66

4.62

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.92

5.92

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.85

5.22

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.40

4.72

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.81

4.24

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

82.75

52.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.00

24.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

41.00

40.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

28.29

34.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.75

38.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

52.75

42.00

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

