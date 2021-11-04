U.S. natgas edges up on slowing output growth, higher demand

Adds latest prices

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday on slowing output growth and forecasts for more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That small price increase came despite an expected, bigger-than-usual storage build for an eighth week in a rowand a near 5% drop in European prices TRNLTTFMc1after Russian gas flows to Germany restarted.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 63 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 29.

That matched the 63-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 27 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 38 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 3.611 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which is 2.7% below the five-year average of 3.712 tcf for this time of year.

In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year.

U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months.

Price gains in the United States, however, were restrained compared with overseas markets because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Despite recent pullbacks, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 4.6 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $5.716 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October. That was lower than the November average on Wednesday due to reductions in Texas and Louisiana, and compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.5 bcfd this week to 95.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Week ended Oct 29 (Actual) Week ended Oct 22 (Actual) Year ago Oct 29 Five-year average Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 63 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,611 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.7% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.70 5.67 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.29 26.10 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.76 30.81 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 234 232 178 234 253 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 11 24 17 14 U.S. GFS TDDs 244 243 212 251 263 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.3 95.1 90.1 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.7 7.9 7.9 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 103.0 102.9 98.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.5 5.9 5.4 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.8 10.9 10.3 4.6 U.S. Commercial 7.4 9.4 9.5 9.9 11.1 U.S. Residential 9.2 12.9 13.6 13.9 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 27.5 24.0 25.0 24.5 U.S. Industrial 21.9 23.0 22.4 23.3 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 79.8 76.3 79.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 90.2 98.5 95.8 97.5 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Week ended Oct 15 Week ended Oct 8 Wind 8 14 11 12 6 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 3 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 40 38 38 38 41 Coal 19 18 19 21 23 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.59 5.33 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.57 5.27 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.17 6.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.20 4.97 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.54 5.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.95 5.69 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.85 6.03 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.30 5.09 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 72.00 62.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 59.50 57.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 81.00 69.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 40.28 58.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.00 65.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 59.00 67.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Will Dunham and Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

