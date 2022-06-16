U.S. natgas edges up on much higher global gas prices
June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for record power demand in Texas, soaring global gas prices and a small decline in U.S. daily gas output.
That price gain was kept in check by a bigger-than-usual stockpile build, a revised increase in the amount of gas in storage from the prior week and a decline in forecast U.S. gas demand this week due in part to the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 92 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 10.
That was in line with the 91-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a 28-bcf weekly rise a year earlier and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 79 bcf. Past builds were low due to a reclassification of stockpiles in California last year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The Freeport shutdown on June 8 reduced the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Gas prices at the European benchmark Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands were up about 5% Thursday afternoon after soaring as much as 32% earlier in the session after Russia reduced pipeline gas exports to Europe. NG/EU
Leaving more gas in the United States should give utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles more quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would make about 180 bcf more gas available to the U.S. market.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 4.4 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $7.464 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Wednesday to its lowest since September 2016 for a fifth day in a row as investors continued to cut back on risky assets.
TOP PRODUCER
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.8 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Power demand in Texas will likely set new all-time highs on Thursday and Monday after breaking the prior record on June 12 as economic growth boosts overall use and homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.6 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Jun 10 (Actual)
Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 10
Five-year average Jun 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+92
+102
+28
+79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,095
2,003
2,425
2,418
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.4%
-14.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.76
7.42
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
45.31
34.89
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.91
23.81
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
7
8
5
10
10
U.S. GFS CDDs
212
208
183
168
168
U.S. GFS TDDs
219
216
188
178
178
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
94.8
95.0
92.0
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.2
7.8
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.8
103.0
102.8
99.8
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.2
2.1
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.1
5.3
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
10.7
11.6
9.6
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.7
3.7
3.5
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
37.8
38.2
36.3
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
21.0
20.7
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.9
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
73.7
74.1
71.6
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
89.9
92.8
94.1
88.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Wind
12
8
12
12
12
Solar
3
5
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
41
36
37
37
Coal
20
20
19
20
20
Nuclear
18
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.72
7.68
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.32
6.75
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.49
8.60
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.95
6.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.32
6.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.48
6.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.70
7.74
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.23
7.07
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.98
7.00
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.25
73.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
153.50
179.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
86.50
87.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
54.67
2.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
72.75
61.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
66.25
65.50
