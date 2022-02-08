U.S. natgas edges up on forecasts for colder weather, higher demand
Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday, as forecasts for a little colder weather than expected and higher heating demand over the next two weeks offset a slow increase in output following weeks of reductions due to freezing wells and pipes.
Prices had fallen for three days in record volatility.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 1.6 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $4.248 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since Jan. 25.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast since the start of 2022 have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018. This prompted power generators there to burn lots of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 90.4 bcfd in February after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. February's average was higher than it was on Monday due to an expected output rise on Tuesday.
Even though forecasts were colder than expected, meteorologists still expect next week's temperatures to be milder than this week.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 130.6 bcfd this week to 122.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was up to 12.5 bcfd so far in February, which would top the monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A vessel arrived near Calcasieu on Monday and could pick up the plant's first LNG cargo this week.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices TRNLTTFMc1, JKMc1keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low stockpiles in Europe - especially with the threat Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. NG/GB
Russia supplied Europe with about 16.3 bcfd of gas in 2021, representing 35%-40% of the continent's supply, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.
Gas prices were trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1, compared with just $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Calcasieu start producing LNG. The first trains at the plant started producing LNG in January.
Week ended Feb. 4(Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 28 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 4
Five-year average Feb. 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-226
-268
-174
-150
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,097
2,323
2,542
2,316
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.5%
-5.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.23
4.23
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.25
25.99
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.10
25.35
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
395
391
556
403
399
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
5
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
398
394
561
409
404
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
89.5
89.7
87.8
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.3
8.6
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
99.0
98.4
97.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.5
5.7
6.0
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.4
12.0
10.5
4.7
U.S. Commercial
19.4
18.1
17.3
20.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
33.2
30.5
28.3
34.7
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.6
28.8
24.5
30.3
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.9
25.7
25.2
26.7
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.1
2.9
2.7
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
114.9
110.7
102.6
119.6
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
135.3
130.6
122.3
138.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 14
Wind
18
11
9
11
10
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
8
6
7
7
7
Other
1
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
35
33
34
Coal
23
25
26
25
24
Nuclear
13
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.44
5.34
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.90
13.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.81
5.61
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.94
5.03
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.11
5.10
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
13.36
20.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.06
5.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.90
5.04
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.47
3.86
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
145.25
168.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.50
38.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
52.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
34.50
34.96
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
41.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.25
41.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
