U.S. natgas edges up but still near 7-month low after big storage build

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures inched up in choppy trade on Thursday, hovering near their lowest since March, after a mixed reaction to a federal report showing a larger-than-expected storage increase last week, with investors also assessing upcoming seasonal demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 edged up 2.9 cents, or 0.5%, to $5.49 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:38 a.m. EDT (1538 GMT), after sliding to $5.253 per mmBtu.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 111 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Oct. 14, more than the 105 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and substantially more than the year-agoweekly build of 91 bcf and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf. It was also the fifth week in a row that stockpiles increased by over 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"There's been so much selling pressure over the last week or so that we were bound to see some (short) covering at some point," but there’s time for the market to react further this session, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Looking toward November, "if we don't see a bullish weather pattern start to set up for the early start of winter, that could result in additional price volatility because we'll see selling subsequently," DiDona said.

U.S. gas futures remain up about 42% this year as soaring global gas prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.

The market "is getting extremely over-sold and even though we've seen some sizable injections, supplies are still too low going into winter and if the weather changes, if we get some cold weather as some people are predicting in November or December, the market could change," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the outage at a Freeport liquified natural gas (LNG) facility limit U.S. exports of LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.6 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Year ago Oct 14 Five-year average Oct 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +105 +125 +91 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,336 3,231 3,448 3,525 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.4% -6.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.46 5.70 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 34.00 33.79 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 30.32 29.69 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 132 163 130 152 178 U.S. GFS CDDs 23 25 29 38 28 U.S. GFS TDDs 155 188 159 190 206 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 98.7 99.7 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 7.9 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 106.5 107.7 102.3 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.2 2.2 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.9 5.7 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.5 11.4 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 6.2 8.2 7.6 6.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 6.7 10.6 9.6 7.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 31.7 29.4 27.4 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.8 23.4 22.6 21.6 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.6 81.1 76.3 70.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 100.6 95.5 88.7 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 12 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 4 5 6 5 5 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 41 41 42 Coal 19 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.63 6.16 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.51 5.72 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.36 7.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.89 5.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.20 5.88 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.30 6.10 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.13 7.52 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.73 5.26 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.06 2.96 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 52.25 54.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 78.50 84.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 57.50 59.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.00 95.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.25 78.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 76.75 89.25 (Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

