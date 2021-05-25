U.S. natgas edges up as rising global prices seen boosting exports

Adds closing prices

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday on expectations a rise in global prices will boost U.S. exports back to record highs in the coming weeks.

That U.S. price gain came despite forecasts for milder weather, lower demand and a steady increase in output.

On their second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 2.7 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $2.913 per million British thermal units. On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 27 after declining for five days in a row.

The July NGN21 contract, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 2 cents to $2.98 per mmBtu.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April. That is still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

With the milder weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would ease from 83.8 bcfd this week to 83.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv predicted on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at a few Gulf Coast plants and the gas pipelines that supply them.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices near their highest since September 2018 and Asian JKMc1 prices over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing near-record amounts of U.S. gas.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 21 (Forecast)

Week ended May 14 (Actual)

Year ago May 21

Five-year average May 21

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+71

+105

+91

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.89

2.84

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.22

8.76

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.08

9.98

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

20

18

34

49

36

U.S. GFS CDDs

144

144

100

89

105

U.S. GFS TDDs

164

162

134

138

141

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

91.3

91.4

86.0

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.2

6.3

6.5

6.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.1

97.6

97.9

92.8

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.3

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.0

4.9

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.4

10.8

11.0

6.2

3.2

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.8

4.7

4.6

5.5

U.S. Residential

4.8

4.5

4.1

3.9

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.2

27.5

27.7

30.2

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.5

21.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

62.7

64.6

64.4

66.1

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

81.2

83.8

83.7

79.3

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.79

2.84

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.45

2.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.96

4.10

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.25

2.32

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.70

2.73

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.33

2.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.91

3.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.52

2.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.25

26.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

25.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.25

26.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.75

25.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.50

14.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.00

13.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

