U.S. natgas edges up as output cuts counter less demand forecast

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday as winter storms across the country curtailed gas output over the weekend offseting pressure from forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand over the next two weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.1 cents, or 0.6%, to $5.110 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:15 a.m. EST (1513 GMT). The contract lost 23% last week.
"Gas edging higher on storm related supply issues but short-term temperature outlooks still bearish," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"The volatility in the weather forecasts is, of course, prompting major swings in gas pricing with the market more focused on the imminent warm-up than on last week's extreme cold."
Data provider Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when a winter storm froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.
Last week, the storms also caused more than a million homes and businesses to lose power on the U.S. East Coast, in the Midwest and Texas.
Meanwhile, U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 139.9 bcfd last week to 145.7 bcfd this week before dropping to 113.9 bcfd in two weeks with the weather expected to turn mild in late December-early January.
Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restart, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval. The latest delay follows several others from October to November, to December, to around the end of the year.
The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
|
Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 16 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 23
Five-year average Dec 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-188
-87
-125
-106
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,137
3,325
3,245
3,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.9%
+0.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.28
5.01
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
--
25.75
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
31.64
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
352
409
432
433
436
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
3
11
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
356
412
443
437
440
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.9
82.9
85.9
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
10.0
7.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
92.9
92.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
0.9
1.2
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.0
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.7
12.1
6.9
U.S. Commercial
18.7
10.9
13.0
14.6
U.S. Residential
32.3
21.6
21.4
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.7
36.0
30.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
26.5
26.9
23.8
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.1
4.2
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.2
3.4
2.5
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
119.3
128.8
95.3
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
139.9
145.7
113.9
114.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.15
7.10
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
35.88
27.77
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
39.32
30.70
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.19
6.35
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.71
11.48
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
35.00
30.16
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
38.75
35.72
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.20
8.96
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.07
5.35
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
227.50
200.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
178.50
148.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
672.50
282.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
302.00
403.68
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
287.75
305.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
294.25
309.50
