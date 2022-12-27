U.S. natgas edges up as output cuts counter less demand forecast

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday as winter storms across the country curtailed gas output over the weekend offseting pressure from forecasts for less cold weather and lower demand over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.1 cents, or 0.6%, to $5.110 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:15 a.m. EST (1513 GMT). The contract lost 23% last week.

"Gas edging higher on storm related supply issues but short-term temperature outlooks still bearish," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"The volatility in the weather forecasts is, of course, prompting major swings in gas pricing with the market more focused on the imminent warm-up than on last week's extreme cold."

Data provider Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when a winter storm froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

Last week, the storms also caused more than a million homes and businesses to lose power on the U.S. East Coast, in the Midwest and Texas.

Meanwhile, U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 139.9 bcfd last week to 145.7 bcfd this week before dropping to 113.9 bcfd in two weeks with the weather expected to turn mild in late December-early January.

Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restart, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval. The latest delay follows several others from October to November, to December, to around the end of the year.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 16 (Actual) Year ago Dec 23 Five-year average Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -188 -87 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,137 3,325 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.9% +0.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.28 5.01 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 -- 25.75 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 31.64 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 352 409 432 433 436 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 3 11 4 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 356 412 443 437 440 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.9 82.9 85.9 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 10.0 7.5 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 107.1 92.9 92.5 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 0.9 1.2 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.0 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.7 12.1 6.9 U.S. Commercial 18.7 10.9 13.0 14.6 U.S. Residential 32.3 21.6 21.4 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.7 36.0 30.2 27.3 U.S. Industrial 26.5 26.9 23.8 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.1 4.2 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.2 3.4 2.5 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 119.3 128.8 95.3 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 139.9 145.7 113.9 114.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.15 7.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 35.88 27.77 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 39.32 30.70 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.19 6.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.71 11.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 35.00 30.16 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 38.75 35.72 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.20 8.96 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.07 5.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 227.50 200.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 178.50 148.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 672.50 282.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 302.00 403.68 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 287.75 305.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 294.25 309.50 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

