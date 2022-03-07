U.S. natgas eases on milder forecasts despite soaring global prices
March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.
That price decline came even though soaring global oil and gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns. NG/EUO/R
U.S. gas futures, however, remain shielded from record European prices because the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, the U.S. can't produce much more of the supercooled fuel. So far on Monday, European futures TRNLTTFMc1 were up about 37% from Friday's record close, putting European prices about 18 times over U.S. futures.
Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand, with U.S. gas prices moving in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.
But it has been hard for the U.S. market to ignore recent massive gains in global energy prices. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, European gas futures have spiked over 220% and were at a record high, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 jumped as much as 42% to their highest since 2008.
Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.8 cents, or 1.0%, to $4.968 per million British thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 2.
Despite the spike in gas prices overseas, U.S. speculators last week cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row for the first time since November, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report. Those net long positions were now at their lowest since January.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.6 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
With the coming of colder weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.8 bcfd this week to 115.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.60 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.
Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 4
Five-year average Mar 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-121
-139
-59
-89
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,522
1,643
1,800
1,809
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.9%
-13.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.14
5.02
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
89.46
65.64
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.65
43.60
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
324
332
265
292
295
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
12
12
14
12
U.S. GFS TDDs
333
344
277
306
307
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
93.8
93.8
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.5
9.0
8.5
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.0
102.3
102.9
99.6
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.6
3.6
3.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.4
5.5
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.9
12.5
10.6
5.4
U.S. Commercial
15.2
13.1
14.8
11.4
12.3
U.S. Residential
24.7
20.6
23.6
17.6
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.5
23.2
23.4
23.1
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.7
23.9
24.5
23.3
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.3
2.5
2.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.5
87.9
93.5
82.4
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
122.1
109.8
115.1
102.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Wind
18
10
12
13
12
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
28
34
33
31
33
Coal
19
22
22
23
23
Nuclear
22
21
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.74
4.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.95
4.71
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.65
5.41
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.83
4.14
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.58
4.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.71
15.19
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.64
4.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.22
4.08
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.07
4.01
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
80.50
155.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.25
33.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
37.86
29.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.89
33.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.75
42.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
32.50
43.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.