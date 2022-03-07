U.S. natgas eases on milder forecasts despite soaring global prices

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came even though soaring global oil and gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns. NG/EUO/R

U.S. gas futures, however, remain shielded from record European prices because the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, the U.S. can't produce much more of the supercooled fuel. So far on Monday, European futures TRNLTTFMc1 were up about 37% from Friday's record close, putting European prices about 18 times over U.S. futures.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand, with U.S. gas prices moving in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.

But it has been hard for the U.S. market to ignore recent massive gains in global energy prices. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, European gas futures have spiked over 220% and were at a record high, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 jumped as much as 42% to their highest since 2008.

Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.8 cents, or 1.0%, to $4.968 per million British thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 2.

Despite the spike in gas prices overseas, U.S. speculators last week cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row for the first time since November, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report. Those net long positions were now at their lowest since January.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.6 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With the coming of colder weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 109.8 bcfd this week to 115.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.60 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 4

Five-year average Mar 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-121

-139

-59

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,522

1,643

1,800

1,809

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-13.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.14

5.02

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

89.46

65.64

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.65

43.60

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

324

332

265

292

295

U.S. GFS CDDs

9

12

12

14

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

333

344

277

306

307

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

93.8

93.8

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.5

9.0

8.5

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.0

102.3

102.9

99.6

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.6

3.6

3.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.4

5.5

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.9

12.5

10.6

5.4

U.S. Commercial

15.2

13.1

14.8

11.4

12.3

U.S. Residential

24.7

20.6

23.6

17.6

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.5

23.2

23.4

23.1

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.7

23.9

24.5

23.3

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.3

2.5

2.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.5

87.9

93.5

82.4

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

122.1

109.8

115.1

102.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Wind

18

10

12

13

12

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

28

34

33

31

33

Coal

19

22

22

23

23

Nuclear

22

21

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.74

4.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.95

4.71

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.65

5.41

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.83

4.14

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.58

4.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.71

15.19

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.64

4.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.22

4.08

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.07

4.01

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

80.50

155.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.25

33.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

37.86

29.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.89

33.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.75

42.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.50

43.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

