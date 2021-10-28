U.S. natgas eases on lower European prices ahead of storage report
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday on rising output, forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and lower global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season.
That price decline also came ahead of a U.S. report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual for a seventh week in a row.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 21. That compares with an increase of 32 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 62 bcf. EIA/GAS
If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.547 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 3.5% below the five-year average of 3.674 tcf for this time of year.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 were down about 5% for a second day in a row after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM to start pumping gas into European gas storage once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which may happen by Nov. 8.
Since the summer, gas prices around the world have soared to record highs as utilities scramble for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
U.S. futures followed those global gas prices higher - reaching a 12-year high in early October - on expectations demand for U.S. LNG exports would remain strong.
But U.S. gas remains much cheaper than in Europe or Asia, where the fuel was still trading about five times higher than in the United States.
That's because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for the winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. In addition, U.S. export plants were already producing LNG near full capacity so no matter how high global prices rise, the United States could not export much more of the super-cooled fuel.
Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. NGAS/POLL
U.S. stockpiles were currently about 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 7.9 cents, or 1.3%, to $6.119 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:08 a.m. EDT (1108 GMT).
On Wednesday, when the November future was still the front-month, the contract settled at its highest since Oct. 5, when it closed at its highest since December 2008.
In the spot market, an early shot of cold expected to last all week in Alberta boosted gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL to their highest since the February freeze hit Texas. Prices in Alberta had been the cheapest among the North America supply basins for much of this year, which boosted Canadian exports to the United States to their highest in years.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Week ended Oct 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 15 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 22
Five-year average Oct 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
86
92
32
62
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,547
3,461
3,951
3,674
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.5%
-4.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.13
6.20
2.84
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.46
28.74
4.89
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.91
34.21
5.97
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
219
203
192
196
218
U.S. GFS CDDs
14
15
21
24
20
U.S. GFS TDDs
233
218
213
220
238
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.0
93.1
93.5
87.9
83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.4
7.1
7.7
7.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
99.4
100.6
100.6
95.7
90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.2
5.9
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
10.7
10.7
10.9
9.4
3.7
U.S. Commercial
6.4
7.4
8.7
9.9
6.8
U.S. Residential
7.2
9.2
11.4
13.6
7.2
U.S. Power Plant
26.4
26.4
24.3
29.1
27.7
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.7
22.3
23.9
21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.9
2.0
1.9
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
67.8
71.3
73.4
83.1
69.6
Total U.S. Demand
86.4
90.1
92.1
100.3
80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.91
5.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.44
5.48
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.40
7.09
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.28
5.34
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.81
5.53
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.63
5.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.00
6.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.60
5.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.25
61.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
50.75
62.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
42.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
61.42
60.92
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
73.50
63.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
68.00
63.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
