U.S. natgas eases on contract expiration, lower demand forecasts
Adds latest prices, quote
May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 1% in volatile trade ahead of contract expiration on Thursday on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected.
The decline followed a 13-year closing high on Wednesday and an intraday high of almost 5% on a smaller-than-expected weekly storage build and a reduction in output over the past several days.
Analysts at Gelber & Associates said the last day of trading for the contract always results in "extremely low volume (that) will translate into higher volatility."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast utilities added 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 20.
That was lower than the 89-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 109 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 97 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Traders noted last week's build was smaller than usual for this time of year because hotter-than-normal weather boosted the amount of gas power generators burned to produce electricity for air conditioning. Generators also burned more gas last week because power from wind was low compared with recent weeks.
On their last day as the front-month, front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 6.3 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $8.908 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since August 2008 for a second day in a row.
Futures for July NGN22, which will soon be the front-month, fell about 1% to close at $8.895 per mmBtu. That means that June traded at a premium over July NGM22-N22 for the first time since the contracts started trading in 2009.
U.S. gas futures are up about 139% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Despite supply concerns in Europe, U.S. futures have soared about 34% over the past month, while European prices fell about 12% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels continue to deliver cargoes.
Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. With European gas stockpiles filling fast, traders noted LNG tankers may soon turn toward Asia where demand is expected to rise quickly as China starts to ease coronavirus lockdowns. Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe were only about 10% below the five-year normal versus about 15% below in the United States. NG/EU
U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output dropped about 2.0 bcfd over the past five days to near a one-month low of 93.7 bcfd due mostly to declines in Texas.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended May 20 (Actual)
Week ended May 13 (Actual)
Year ago May 20
Five-year average May 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+80
+89
+109
+97
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,812
1,732
2,199
2,139
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.3%
-15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.98
8.97
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.81
27.40
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.22
22.07
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
22
24
34
31
33
U.S. GFS CDDs
130
126
90
98
117
U.S. GFS TDDs
152
150
124
129
150
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
94.9
95.1
92.5
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.3
7.6
7.3
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.3
102.8
99.8
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.0
6.1
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
13.0
13.1
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
5.1
4.6
5.0
5.6
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.9
4.1
4.8
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
29.8
31.0
27.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.6
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.5
67.3
67.0
65.4
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
89.6
88.9
88.7
84.2
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Wind
10
12
15
13
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
37
34
36
33
Coal
20
20
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.44
8.87
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.23
7.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.41
9.94
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.20
7.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.89
8.39
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.20
7.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.06
9.14
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.74
8.36
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.11
5.32
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
83.75
74.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
84.50
77.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
85.50
83.29
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
79.67
67.86
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
90.00
87.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
86.00
87.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape