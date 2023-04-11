U.S. natgas eases into tight range on higher supply, mild weather view

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures retreated from a one week high in volatile trading on Tuesday, pressured by higher supply and a milder weather outlook.
The market is expected to remain hemmed in a tight range as traders hunt for fresh catalysts.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $2.15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:19 EDT after climbing to more than one-week high earlier in the session. Prices had risen by 8% in the previous session, driven by short covering.
"Prices will likely trade in a range due to lack of news on both the supply and demand side. The market continues to be over-supplied while April and May are not very big weather driven demand months," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"If we cycle out of the maintenance season faster than normal, it could be bearish for prices but if maintenance season continue for longer then market may not be over-supplied anymore," DiDona added.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.
"We still see the May contract trading range bounded largely by about $1.95 on the downside and 2.25 on the upside," said Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.
"The expected expansion in the storage surplus, possibly through the rest of this month, is apt to be a bearish dynamic that this gas market will have difficulty ignoring."
Climate ministers of the Group of Seven countries have backtracked for now on earlier language touting growing future demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), instead noting there may be "considerable uncertainty" for consumption.
Week ended April 7(Forecast)
Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)
Year ago April 7
Five-year average April 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
27
-23
8
28
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,857
1,830
1,395
1,560
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19%
19.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.20
2.17
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.17
-
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.63
12.63
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
91
94
160
151
154
U.S. GFS CDDs
20
21
41
37
34
U.S. GFS TDDs
111
115
201
188
188
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.9
100.3
100.7
-
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
7.0
7.3
-
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
107.3
107.9
-
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.2
2.1
-
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.0
5.0
-
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
14.0
14.1
-
7.1
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.8
7.4
-
8.7
U.S. Residential
13.4
10.2
9.7
-
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
30.0
29.2
-
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.9
21.5
21.5
-
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
-
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
-
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.8
76.6
74.9
-
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
101.8
97.7
96.1
-
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Wind
12
16
14
14
15
Solar
4
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
38
39
37
37
Coal
14
15
16
17
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.15
2.18
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.57
1.99
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.96
5.59
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.50
1.79
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.93
2.00
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.75
2.09
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.50
8.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.25
1.55
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.35
2.48
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.25
28.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
24.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
99.50
96.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
82.00
49.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.25
45.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
