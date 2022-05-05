U.S. natgas eases from 13-year high on big storage build, milder weather forecasts
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Thursday from a 13-year high in the prior session on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected, and a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 77 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 29.
That was bigger than the 68-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 53 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 78 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 1.567 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.3% below the five-year average of 1.873 tcf for this time of the year.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were down 8.2 cents, or 1.0%, to $8.333 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT).
On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest level since August 2008 for a second day in a row as gas futures followed oil CLc1, LCOc1 prices higher after the European Union (EU) proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil in response to Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. O/R
Analysts said the proposed oil embargo increased the possibility the EU will also ban Russian gas in the future.
In the spot market, meanwhile, gas prices in several parts of the United States and Canada soared this week as power generators burned more of the fuel to meet higher air conditioning demand during an early spring heatwave in the U.S. South and West.
U.S. gas futures have already gained about 124% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas was trading around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has slid to 94.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.8 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has held around 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as in April, and down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help EU countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.
Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 29
Five-year average Apr 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+77
+40
+53
+78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,567
1,490
1,949
1,873
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.3%
-17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.47
8.42
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.71
32.37
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.04
23.50
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
61
59
97
87
78
U.S. GFS CDDs
103
107
51
65
69
U.S. GFS TDDs
164
166
148
152
147
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.7
94.2
94.2
92.0
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.7
8.5
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.8
102.7
99.4
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.3
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
6.1
6.2
6.0
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.2
12.3
11.4
5.1
U.S. Commercial
7.7
6.7
6.1
6.0
5.6
U.S. Residential
10.0
8.1
7.2
6.7
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
27.2
27.8
25.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.1
21.2
21.0
22.0
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.8
69.8
68.7
66.9
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
93.2
90.8
89.9
86.6
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Wind
15
16
16
17
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
7
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
33
33
32
33
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.30
7.84
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.65
7.53
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.55
9.02
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.54
7.36
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.21
7.90
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.45
8.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.60
8.24
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.00
6.77
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.90
6.58
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.00
98.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
71.50
80.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
105.75
65.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
88.71
109.78
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
59.25
62.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.25
71.50
