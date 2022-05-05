U.S. natgas eases from 13-year high on big storage build, milder weather forecasts

Adds EIA storage data, latest prices

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Thursday from a 13-year high in the prior session on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected, and a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 77 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 29.

That was bigger than the 68-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 53 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 78 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 1.567 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.3% below the five-year average of 1.873 tcf for this time of the year.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were down 8.2 cents, or 1.0%, to $8.333 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT).

On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest level since August 2008 for a second day in a row as gas futures followed oil CLc1, LCOc1 prices higher after the European Union (EU) proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil in response to Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Analysts said the proposed oil embargo increased the possibility the EU will also ban Russian gas in the future.

In the spot market, meanwhile, gas prices in several parts of the United States and Canada soared this week as power generators burned more of the fuel to meet higher air conditioning demand during an early spring heatwave in the U.S. South and West.

U.S. gas futures have already gained about 124% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas was trading around $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has slid to 94.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.8 bcfd this week to 89.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has held around 12.2 bcfd so far in May, the same as in April, and down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help EU countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 29

Five-year average Apr 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+77

+40

+53

+78

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,567

1,490

1,949

1,873

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.3%

-17.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.47

8.42

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.71

32.37

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.04

23.50

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

61

59

97

87

78

U.S. GFS CDDs

103

107

51

65

69

U.S. GFS TDDs

164

166

148

152

147

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.7

94.2

94.2

92.0

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.7

8.5

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.8

102.7

99.4

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.3

6.1

6.2

6.0

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.2

12.3

11.4

5.1

U.S. Commercial

7.7

6.7

6.1

6.0

5.6

U.S. Residential

10.0

8.1

7.2

6.7

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

27.2

27.8

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.2

21.0

22.0

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.8

69.8

68.7

66.9

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

93.2

90.8

89.9

86.6

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Wind

15

16

16

17

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

34

33

33

32

33

Coal

18

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.30

7.84

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.65

7.53

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.55

9.02

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.54

7.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.21

7.90

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.45

8.30

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.60

8.24

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.00

6.77

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.90

6.58

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

77.00

98.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

71.50

80.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

105.75

65.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

88.71

109.78

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

59.25

62.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.25

71.50

