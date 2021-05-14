U.S. natgas eases from 11-week high as exports decline

Adds closing prices
May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday from an 11-week high in the prior session as exports declined and production edged up, as well as on forecasts for mild weather and lower demand next week.
Traders noted that price decline came even though the weather was expected to warm up in two weeks, which should prompt power generators to burn more gas as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.961 per million British thermal units. On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 19 for a second day in a row.
Despite the small daily decline, the contract gained less than 1% during the week, putting it up for a fifth week in a row for the first time since October 2020.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 87.2 bcfd this week to 80.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before rising to 85.4 bcfd in two weeks with the start of air conditioning season.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.
That's because U.S. LNG feedgas was on track to hold near 10.1 bcfd for a third day in a row on Friday, its lowest since early March when the plants were recovering from the February freeze in Texas, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. The decline was due to reductions at Cameron in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 14 (Forecast)
Week ended May 7 (Actual)
Year ago May 14
Five-year average May 14
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+60
+75
+84
+86
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.99
2.95
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.46
8.90
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.13
9.13
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
32
36
80
59
58
U.S. GFS CDDs
100
94
71
84
80
U.S. GFS TDDs
132
130
151
143
138
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.8
90.9
90.7
88.4
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.5
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.3
97.3
97.1
94.9
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.0
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
6.1
6.2
4.5
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.4
11.0
10.4
6.7
3.2
U.S. Commercial
6.2
6.6
5.0
7.3
5.5
U.S. Residential
7.0
7.8
4.9
9.1
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
26.0
24.8
24.6
25.7
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.0
22.4
21.5
22.0
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.7
1.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
67.6
68.0
62.2
70.5
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
87.2
87.2
80.8
83.8
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.95
2.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.14
2.25
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.10
4.07
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.05
2.17
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.75
2.78
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.15
2.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.30
3.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.41
2.66
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.00
26.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.50
22.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
29.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.40
41.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.25
33.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
29.00
33.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao and Hugh Lawson)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
