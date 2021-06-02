U.S. natgas eases as power generators burn more coal instead of gas

Adds TETCO reduction, latest prices

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Wednesday on expectations a rise in gas prices earlier this week could prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas, even though the weather was forecast to be warmer than previously expected over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 1.5 cents, or 0.5%, to $3.089 per million British thermal units at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since May 17.

In the power market, meanwhile, extreme heat in Northern California and other parts of the West boosted next-day prices for Wednesday to over $100 per megawatt hour at some hubs like the Mid-Columbia (Mid C) EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

That was the highest Mid C price since the February freeze when power and gas prices soared to record highs in Texas and several other states.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) declared a force majeure late last week due to a pressure reduction on its 30-inch pipeline system between its Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Uniontown, Pennsylvania, compressor stations as required by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA).

TETCO told customers it will post information about the work plan necessary to return the system to its full operating pressure once it has clarity on the course of action PHMSA requires.

Analysts said the TETCO pressure reduction cut the amount of gas that can flow from Appalachia to the Midwest and Gulf Coast by around 0.75 bcfd but noted much of that fuel could travel on other pipes.

Next-day prices for Wednesday at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in southwest Pennsylvania where the gas would be trapped fell to their lowest since April.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.3 bcfd this week to 89.3 bcfd next week. But those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv predicted on Tuesday, as higher gas prices prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in June, up from 10.8 bcfd in May but below April's all-time high of 11.5 bcfd.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.62 bcfd so far in June, which would top May's average of 6.11 bcfd and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended May 28 (Forecast)

Week ended May 21 (Actual)

Year ago May 28

Five-year average May 28

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+92

+115

+103

+96

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.08

3.07

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.11

9.38

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.65

10.40

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

8

8

17

20

23

U.S. GFS CDDs

172

169

146

142

135

U.S. GFS TDDs

180

177

163

162

158

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

91.5

91.7

87.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.1

6.7

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.6

98.4

94.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.8

2.8

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.4

6.2

5.2

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.5

11.1

11.2

4.6

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.1

4.5

4.6

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.8

3.9

3.9

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

27.5

26.3

33.0

33.8

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.5

21.3

21.3

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.7

64.0

69.2

69.9

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

83.6

84.3

89.3

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.02

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.19

2.36

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.05

3.90

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.92

2.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.92

2.79

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.93

2.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.68

4.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.85

2.65

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.00

27.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

21.00

23.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.50

28.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

113.31

75.82

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.75

33.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

55.75

36.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.