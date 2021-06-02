U.S. natgas eases as power generators burn more coal instead of gas
June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Wednesday on expectations a rise in gas prices earlier this week could prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas, even though the weather was forecast to be warmer than previously expected over the next two weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 1.5 cents, or 0.5%, to $3.089 per million British thermal units at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since May 17.
In the power market, meanwhile, extreme heat in Northern California and other parts of the West boosted next-day prices for Wednesday to over $100 per megawatt hour at some hubs like the Mid-Columbia (Mid C) EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.
That was the highest Mid C price since the February freeze when power and gas prices soared to record highs in Texas and several other states.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) declared a force majeure late last week due to a pressure reduction on its 30-inch pipeline system between its Kosciusko, Mississippi, and Uniontown, Pennsylvania, compressor stations as required by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA).
TETCO told customers it will post information about the work plan necessary to return the system to its full operating pressure once it has clarity on the course of action PHMSA requires.
Analysts said the TETCO pressure reduction cut the amount of gas that can flow from Appalachia to the Midwest and Gulf Coast by around 0.75 bcfd but noted much of that fuel could travel on other pipes.
Next-day prices for Wednesday at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in southwest Pennsylvania where the gas would be trapped fell to their lowest since April.
With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.3 bcfd this week to 89.3 bcfd next week. But those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv predicted on Tuesday, as higher gas prices prompt power generators to burn more coal and less gas to keep air conditioners humming.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in June, up from 10.8 bcfd in May but below April's all-time high of 11.5 bcfd.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.62 bcfd so far in June, which would top May's average of 6.11 bcfd and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended May 28 (Forecast)
Week ended May 21 (Actual)
Year ago May 28
Five-year average May 28
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+92
+115
+103
+96
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.08
3.07
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.11
9.38
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.65
10.40
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
8
8
17
20
23
U.S. GFS CDDs
172
169
146
142
135
U.S. GFS TDDs
180
177
163
162
158
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
91.5
91.7
87.2
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.3
6.1
6.7
7.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.6
97.6
98.4
94.2
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.8
2.8
2.3
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.4
6.2
5.2
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
10.5
11.1
11.2
4.6
2.6
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.1
4.5
4.6
4.6
U.S. Residential
4.6
4.8
3.9
3.9
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
27.5
26.3
33.0
33.8
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.5
21.3
21.3
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.7
64.0
69.2
69.9
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
83.6
84.3
89.3
82.0
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.02
2.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.19
2.36
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.05
3.90
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.92
2.21
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.92
2.79
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.93
2.17
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.68
4.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.85
2.65
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.00
27.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.00
23.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.50
28.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
113.31
75.82
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.75
33.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
55.75
36.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
