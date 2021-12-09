LNG

U.S. natgas eases ahead of storage report with slide in European prices

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was near normal for this time of year, following a 3% drop in European gas prices.

That small U.S. price decline came despite forecasts for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 3. That compares with a decline of 78 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's withdrawal would reduce stockpiles to 3.510 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.4% below the five-year average of 3.595 tcf for this time of year.

Looking ahead, many analysts expect mild weather forecast for coming weeks will allow U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to cause stockpiles to reach above normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time storage would be at above normal levels since April.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $3.781 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:08 a.m. EST (1208 GMT).

In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about nine times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

With an unusual warming expected in mid-December, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 117.0 bcfd this week to 110.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Week ended Dec 3 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 26 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 3

Five-year average Dec 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-54

-59

-78

-55

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,510

3,564

3,861

3,595

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.4%

-2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.75

3.82

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.92

34.19

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

35.15

35.07

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

337

335

381

395

401

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

2

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

347

345

383

400

405

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.2

96.3

96.7

91.2

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.7

8.8

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

105.9

105.0

105.4

100.6

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.6

3.6

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.7

5.6

5.7

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.1

12.2

11.4

5.0

U.S. Commercial

13.1

13.9

12.8

14.1

15.0

U.S. Residential

20.5

22.1

20.9

22.7

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

26.6

28.2

24.8

28.2

25.8

U.S. Industrial

23.6

23.8

23.1

24.5

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.2

95.5

88.9

96.9

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

112.1

117.0

110.3

116.8

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Week ended Nov 19

Week ended Nov 12

Wind

12

11

13

14

14

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

36

37

34

35

35

Coal

19

19

20

19

19

Nuclear

22

22

22

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.79

3.60

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.72

5.72

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.22

5.09

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.28

3.28

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.54

3.52

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.55

12.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.19

7.21

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.30

3.33

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.09

2.94

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

88.25

121.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.00

43.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

33.00

37.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

49.00

59.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

32.00

36.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.75

54.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

