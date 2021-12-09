U.S. natgas eases ahead of storage report with slide in European prices
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was near normal for this time of year, following a 3% drop in European gas prices.
That small U.S. price decline came despite forecasts for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 3. That compares with a decline of 78 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's withdrawal would reduce stockpiles to 3.510 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.4% below the five-year average of 3.595 tcf for this time of year.
Looking ahead, many analysts expect mild weather forecast for coming weeks will allow U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to cause stockpiles to reach above normal levels by mid-December. That would be the first time storage would be at above normal levels since April.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.4 cents, or 0.9%, to $3.781 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:08 a.m. EST (1208 GMT).
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from the United States and elsewhere to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. Overseas prices were currently trading about nine times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
With an unusual warming expected in mid-December, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 117.0 bcfd this week to 110.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares to 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.
|
Week ended Dec 3 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 26 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 3
Five-year average Dec 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-54
-59
-78
-55
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,510
3,564
3,861
3,595
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.4%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.75
3.82
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.92
34.19
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.15
35.07
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
337
335
381
395
401
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
10
2
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
347
345
383
400
405
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.2
96.3
96.7
91.2
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.7
8.8
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.9
105.0
105.4
100.6
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.6
3.6
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.7
5.6
5.7
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.1
12.2
11.4
5.0
U.S. Commercial
13.1
13.9
12.8
14.1
15.0
U.S. Residential
20.5
22.1
20.9
22.7
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
26.6
28.2
24.8
28.2
25.8
U.S. Industrial
23.6
23.8
23.1
24.5
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.5
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.2
95.5
88.9
96.9
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
112.1
117.0
110.3
116.8
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Wind
12
11
13
14
14
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
36
37
34
35
35
Coal
19
19
20
19
19
Nuclear
22
22
22
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.79
3.60
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.72
5.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.22
5.09
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.28
3.28
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.54
3.52
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.55
12.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.19
7.21
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.30
3.33
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.09
2.94
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
88.25
121.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.00
43.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.00
37.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
49.00
59.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.00
36.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.75
54.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
