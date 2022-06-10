U.S. natgas eases 1% as Texas Freeport LNG outage reduces demand
June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Friday on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected due in part to the shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which freed up more fuel for utilities to inject into storage.
The Freeport shutdown and cooler weather from thunderstorms also helped prevent peak power demand in Texas from breaking the all-time high so far this week, analysts at EBW analytics said in a report. The state's grid operator forecast that demand would hit record levels on Friday and Monday.
Analysts projected that the Freeport shutdown would reduce the amount of gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where much of the gas has gone in recent months as countries look to wean themselves off Russian supplies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
But leaving more gas in the United States should give utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low U.S. stockpiles more quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a three-week shutdown would result in about 42 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas being available to the U.S. market.
U.S. storage was currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 11.3 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $8.850 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
For the week, the contract was on track to gain about 4% after falling about 2% last week.
U.S. gas futures were up about 135% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.4 bcfd this week to 93.0 bcfd for the next two weeks. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 12.2 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
With the shutdown of Freeport, LNG feedgas fell from a recent high of 12.9 bcfd on Tuesday to around 10.6 bcfd on Thursday, the lowest since late February. It was on track to rise to 10.9 bcfd on Friday. Freeport was pulling in about 2.0 bcfd before the shutdown.
Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 10
Five-year average Jun 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+90
+97
+28
+79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,089
1,999
2,425
2,418
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.6%
-14.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.05
8.96
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.20
26.33
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.16
22.76
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
9
5
15
14
U.S. GFS CDDs
192
197
182
150
154
U.S. GFS TDDs
201
206
187
165
168
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.5
94.9
95.1
93.1
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.9
7.7
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
102.8
102.8
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.6
2.5
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.2
6.7
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.2
11.2
9.2
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
4.1
3.9
3.7
3.8
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
32.7
37.5
36.1
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.7
20.8
20.6
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.8
1.9
1.7
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.2
68.5
73.2
71.5
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
85.7
89.4
93.1
89.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Wind
9
12
12
12
15
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
36
37
37
34
Coal
20
19
20
20
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.16
9.43
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.37
8.35
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.27
10.30
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.16
8.26
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.89
9.02
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.51
8.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.69
10.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.67
8.80
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.00
6.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
68.25
83.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
91.50
93.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
141.25
105.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
7.67
42.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
92.75
113.20
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
90.00
96.75
