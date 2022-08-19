U.S. natgas eases 1% as record output outweighs warm weather forecast

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday despite forecasts for demand to rise over the next two weeks with the coming of warmer weather, as producers pull record amounts of the fuel out of the ground.

The price drop also came despite a smaller-than-expected storage build last week, record global prices and hot weather boosting U.S. spot prices to multi-year highs, which combined helped push gas futures to 14-year highs earlier this week.

One factor that has weighed on gas prices all summer was the ongoing outage at the Freeport, Texas liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, which has left more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects it to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 11 cents, or 1.2%, to $9.078 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:28 a.m. EDT (1228 GMT).

For the week, the front-month was on track to rise about 3% after gaining 9% last week.

With hot weather moving into the U.S. Northeast, spot gas prices for Friday at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania rose to their highest since February 2014 for a second day in a row.

In Alberta, meanwhile, producers were having a tough time getting gas out of the province due to a lack of pipeline capacity, maintenance on existing pipes and rising production. Prices for Friday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta plunged 73% to just 74 cents per mmBtu, their lowest since September 2019.

So far this year, gas futures were up about 143% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Global gas prices were on track to close at record levels around $73 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $58 in Asia JKMc1.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - held near 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from an average of 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.3 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.5 bcfd this week to 96.8 bcfd next week and 97.2 bcfd in two weeks. These were similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The reduction in exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 1% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently at about 76% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were 367 billion cubic feet, or 13%, below their five-year norm, the biggest deficit since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast) Week ended Aug 12 (Actual) Year ago Aug 19 Five-year average Aug 19 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +59 +18 +32 +46 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,578 2,519 2,847 2,932 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.1% -12.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.99 9.19 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 72.46 71.25 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 57.60 56.82 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 4 8 U.S. GFS CDDs 208 208 207 189 173 U.S. GFS TDDs 210 210 209 193 181 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.6 96.8 96.7 93.6 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.1 7.7 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.5 103.8 104.4 101.7 94.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.8 5.8 6.3 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.8 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.4 40.1 41.3 39.5 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.8 76.3 77.7 75.4 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 101.9 95.5 96.8 95.0 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 19 Week ended Aug 12 Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Wind 6 6 8 7 8 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 45 42 42 45 Coal 22 22 21 22 22 Nuclear 19 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.42 9.51 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.50 8.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.23 10.45 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 8.31 8.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.59 8.87 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.85 8.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.84 11.99 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.47 8.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 0.74 2.74 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 98.00 82.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 113.25 92.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 110.00 109.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 112.25 138.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 99.75 127.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 103.00 129.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

