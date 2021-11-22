U.S. natgas drops to near 11-week low on mild weather, lower demand

Adds closing prices

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped over 5% to a near 11-week low on Monday on forecasts for milder than normal weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders said prices also slumped on near record U.S. output, healthy U.S. stockpiles and a decline in European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 27.6 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $4.789 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Sept. 7.

Traders noted the front-month briefly dipped below its 100-day moving average on Monday for the first time since April.

Before the latest price drop, speculators boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the first time since September as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports jumped to record highs with soaring global gas prices keeping demand for U.S. LNG strong.

Global gas prices had hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have pulled back since because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise to 114.1 bcfd next week from 111.4 bcfd this week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 12 (Actual) Year ago Nov 19 Five-year average Nov 19 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -21 26 -11 -44 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,620 3,643 3,943 3,681 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.7% -2.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 4.80 5.07 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.08 28.62 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.26 37.57 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 319 330 316 337 337 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 4 6 7 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 322 334 322 344 344 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.6 96.4 96.7 92.4 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 8.2 8.5 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.6 104.7 105.2 100.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.1 3.2 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.6 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.1 11.9 11.9 9.8 4.6 U.S. Commercial 11.6 13.3 14.1 11.4 11.1 U.S. Residential 17.3 20.8 22.4 17.4 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 25.8 25.6 24.3 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.4 23.8 24.0 23.6 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.2 91.0 93.5 84.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 105.0 111.4 114.1 102.0 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 26 Week ended Nov 19 Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Wind 11 14 14 9 14 Solar 2 2 2 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 35 35 40 38 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 21 21 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.90 4.95 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.80 4.89 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.12 6.35 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.52 4.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.89 4.84 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.88 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.95 6.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.50 4.62 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.25 3.44 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 56.25 46.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 46.00 44.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.00 41.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.00 45.03 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.25 52.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.75 63.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni and Barbara Lewis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

