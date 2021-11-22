U.S. natgas drops to near 11-week low on mild weather, lower demand
Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped almost 6% to a near 11-week low on Monday on forecasts for milder than normal weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders said prices also slumped on near record U.S. output, healthy U.S. stockpiles and a decline in European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 29.7 cents, or 5.9%, to $4.768 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:27 a.m. EST (1327 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 7.
That left the front-month just 2 cents over its 100-day moving average, which has remained a solid technical floor for the contract since April.
Before the latest price drop, speculators boosted their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the first time since September as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports jumped to record highs with soaring global gas prices keeping demand for U.S. LNG strong.
Global gas prices hit record highs over the past couple of months as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have pulled back since because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise to 114.1 bcfd next week from 111.4 bcfd this week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.
|
Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 19
Five-year average Nov 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
26
-11
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,620
3,643
3,943
3,681
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.7%
-2.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.80
5.07
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.08
28.62
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.26
37.57
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
319
330
316
337
337
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
4
6
7
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
322
334
322
344
344
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.6
96.4
96.7
92.4
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
8.2
8.5
7.7
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.6
104.7
105.2
100.1
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.1
3.2
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
11.9
11.9
9.8
4.6
U.S. Commercial
11.6
13.3
14.1
11.4
11.1
U.S. Residential
17.3
20.8
22.4
17.4
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.8
25.8
25.6
24.3
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.4
23.8
24.0
23.6
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
85.2
91.0
93.5
84.0
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
105.0
111.4
114.1
102.0
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Wind
11
14
14
9
14
Solar
2
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
36
35
35
40
38
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.90
4.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.80
4.89
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.12
6.35
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.52
4.59
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.89
4.84
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.88
5.05
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.95
6.80
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.50
4.62
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.25
3.44
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
56.25
46.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.00
44.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.00
41.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
57.00
45.03
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
35.25
52.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.75
63.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.