U.S. natgas drops to 9-month low despite large storage draw

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped over 5% to a nine-month low on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks, despite a bigger than expected storage draw.
Prices stayed negative even after a federal report showed a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week as a winter storm that swept across large parts of the country raised heating demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 213 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 23, exceeding the 201 bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, compared with a decrease of 125 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 106 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
On the first day as front-month, February gas futures NGc1 slipped 22.2 cents, or 4.7%, to $4.420 per million British thermal units by 12:17 p.m. ET (1717 GMT), the lowest level since mid-March.
The weather outlook is for average temperatures to be warmer than normal, which is outweighing the storage report, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
There are a lot of moving parts in the natural gas market and "the initial response from the trading community is to sell," he added.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 315 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, down from 327 HDDs estimated on Wednesday. The normal is 439 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
With the weather expected to turn mild in early January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 142.6 bcf per day (bcfd) this week to 111.6 bcfd in the next week.
Gas output was up about 10 bcfd over the past four days in the U.S. lower 48 states after dropping to 80.4 bcfd on Saturday, its biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021.
U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas-consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 bcf on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.
Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restartof its long-shut liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.
The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)
Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast)
Year ago Dec 23
Five-year average Dec 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-213
-201
-125
-106
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,112
3,124
3,245
3,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.7%
-2.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.56
4.68
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.96
27.70
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
28.18
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
315
327
437
436
439
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
9
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
319
331
445
440
442
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.9
86.1
87.3
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
10.1
7.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.1
96.2
95.1
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
1.5
1.5
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.0
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
10.7
12.0
6.9
U.S. Commercial
18.7
20.8
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
32.3
36.2
20.5
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.7
33.9
29.1
27.3
U.S. Industrial
26.5
26.8
23.7
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.3
4.3
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.2
3.3
2.5
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
119.3
125.4
92.8
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
139.9
142.6
111.6
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Wind
10
9
12
9
15
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
2
Natural Gas
36
37
37
39
35
Coal
25
24
20
20
19
Nuclear
18
19
20
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.05
4.88
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.02
6.28
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
22.87
27.49
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.51
4.55
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.98
5.00
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.45
5.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
22.36
29.59
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.85
1.84
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.77
5.91
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
86.50
239.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
50.75
78.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.00
23.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
221.60
215.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
180.50
200.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
185.00
213.25
