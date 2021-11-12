US Markets
U.S. natgas drops to 7-week low on rising output, healthy stockpiles

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. natural gas futures dropped 5% to a seven-week low on Friday, erasing Thursday's 5% gains, as output continues to rise and with utilities expected to keep stockpiling gas into mid-November.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 5% to a seven-week low on Friday, erasing Thursday's 5% gains, as output continues to rise and with utilities expected to keep stockpiling gas into mid-November.

That price drop came despite forecasts for cooler, near-normal weather over the next two weeks that will boost heating demand by more than previously expected.

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS

Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading over five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 26.5 cents, or 5.2%, to $4.884 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 22.

For the week, the contract was on track to drop about 12%, its biggest weekly decline in a year, after gaining almost 5% in the prior two weeks.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 104.4 bcfd next week and 109.4 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecasts for next week were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.

U.S. exports to Canada, meanwhile, were on track to reach 3.7 bcfd on Friday, their highest in a day since December 2019, as flows from Maine to New Brunswick and Michigan to Ontario hit their highest in years, according to Refinitiv data.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 12

Five-year average Nov 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

24

7

28

-12

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,642

3,618

3,954

3,725

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.2%

-3.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.99

5.15

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.31

25.17

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.42

31.14

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

290

284

211

271

291

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

10

22

12

10

U.S. GFS TDDs

291

294

233

283

301

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.4

96.3

96.0

89.2

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

7.8

7.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.1

104.2

103.8

96.3

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

3.0

3.1

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.7

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.2

11.0

10.5

4.6

U.S. Commercial

9.4

9.5

12.0

9.1

11.1

U.S. Residential

13.0

13.4

18.1

13.0

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

25.0

23.8

25.5

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.5

23.5

22.7

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

77.4

84.5

77.3

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

98.8

97.0

104.4

95.9

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Week ended Oct 22

Week ended Oct 15

Wind

13

9

14

11

12

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

40

38

38

38

Coal

19

19

18

19

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.81

4.56

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.00

3.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.91

6.00

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.94

3.67

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.75

4.41

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.20

4.03

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.75

5.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.60

3.80

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

50.50

48.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.75

30.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

46.25

54.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

49.07

49.10

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.25

63.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.50

69.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni, Andrei Khalip)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

