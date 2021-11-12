U.S. natgas drops to 7-week low on rising output, healthy stockpiles
Adds latest prices
Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 5% to a seven-week low on Friday, erasing Thursday's 5% gains, as output continues to rise and with utilities expected to keep stockpiling gas into mid-November.
That price drop came despite forecasts for cooler, near-normal weather over the next two weeks that will boost heating demand by more than previously expected.
In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS
Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading over five times higher than in the United States.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 26.5 cents, or 5.2%, to $4.884 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 22.
For the week, the contract was on track to drop about 12%, its biggest weekly decline in a year, after gaining almost 5% in the prior two weeks.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.0 bcfd this week to 104.4 bcfd next week and 109.4 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecasts for next week were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.
U.S. exports to Canada, meanwhile, were on track to reach 3.7 bcfd on Friday, their highest in a day since December 2019, as flows from Maine to New Brunswick and Michigan to Ontario hit their highest in years, according to Refinitiv data.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices near $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
|
Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 12
Five-year average Nov 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
24
7
28
-12
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,642
3,618
3,954
3,725
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-3.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.99
5.15
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.31
25.17
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.42
31.14
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
290
284
211
271
291
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
10
22
12
10
U.S. GFS TDDs
291
294
233
283
301
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.4
96.3
96.0
89.2
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.9
7.8
7.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.1
104.2
103.8
96.3
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.0
3.1
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.7
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.2
11.0
10.5
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.4
9.5
12.0
9.1
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.0
13.4
18.1
13.0
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
25.0
23.8
25.5
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.5
23.5
22.7
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.1
77.4
84.5
77.3
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
98.8
97.0
104.4
95.9
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Week ended Oct 15
Wind
13
9
14
11
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
3
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
40
38
38
38
Coal
19
19
18
19
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.81
4.56
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.00
3.74
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.91
6.00
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.94
3.67
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.75
4.41
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.20
4.03
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.75
5.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.60
3.80
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
50.50
48.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.75
30.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.25
54.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
49.07
49.10
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
63.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.50
69.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aditya Soni, Andrei Khalip)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.