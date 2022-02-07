U.S. natgas drops over 7% on less cold forecasts, rising output

Adds latest prices

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 7% to a near two-week low on Monday, keeping volatility at record highs for a third day in a row, as output slowly recovers from last week's freezing weather and on forecasts for less cold and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Over the past month, trade in gas futures was the most volatile on record due in part to worries that Winter Storm Landon, which battered the eastern half of the country last week, would cut output and boost heating demand like last February's Winter Storm Uri.

But Landon - with just one day below freezing in the West Texas Permian basin - was much weaker than Uri, which froze West Texas for eight days in a row.

Uri killed more than 200 people in Texas, caused power and gas prices to soar to record highs in many parts of the country and left millions of homes and businesses without heat and power for days after gas pipes and power plants froze, cutting as much as 17.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas output.

Landon, meanwhile, left around 400,000 homes and businesses without power from Texas to New York for about a day, boosted power and gas prices to the most since Uri and cut gas output by as much as 7.2 bcfd.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 34.0 cents, or 7.4%, to settle at $4.232 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since Jan. 25.

During a period of record volatility for NYMEX futures ahead of Landon, U.S. speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges to the highest since October 2021 by cutting their NYMEX shorts 3023651MSHT by the most in a week since February 2021, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 89.9 bcfd so far in February after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

With less cold expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 130.3 bcfd this week to 119.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise from a monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January to 12.7 bcfd in February as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A vessel arrived near Calcasieu on Monday and may be the first to pick up LNG from the plant.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices TRNLTTFMc1, JKMc1 remain well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low stockpiles in Europe - especially with the threat Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. NG/GB

Week ended Feb. 4(Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 28 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 4

Five-year average Feb. 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-226

-268

-174

-150

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,097

2,323

2,542

2,316

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.5%

-5.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.41

4.57

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.21

27.04

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.35

24.34

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

391

459

556

403

402

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

2

5

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

394

461

561

409

407

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

88.6

89.3

87.8

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

9.3

8.5

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

98.1

97.8

97.1

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

1.8

1.9

2.0

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.6

5.7

6.0

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.9

12.7

10.5

4.7

U.S. Commercial

19.4

18.1

16.5

20.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

33.2

30.4

26.8

34.7

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

28.6

28.3

24.1

30.3

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.9

25.7

24.8

26.7

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.1

2.9

2.6

2.9

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

114.9

110.0

99.5

119.6

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

135.3

130.3

119.8

138.1

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Wind

18

11

9

11

10

Solar

3

2

2

2

2

Hydro

8

6

7

7

7

Other

1

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

33

35

33

34

Coal

23

25

26

25

24

Nuclear

13

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.34

6.84

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

13.30

6.98

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.61

5.70

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.03

5.35

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.10

5.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

20.75

22.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.15

6.23

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.04

6.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.86

4.01

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

168.50

168.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.75

48.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

52.00

135.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.96

38.01

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.00

54.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.75

55.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

