U.S. natgas drops as less demand forecast at robust output levels

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday as forecasts for less cold weather than previously feared lowered demand expectations for heating, while robust production levels further weighed on the market.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery fell 30.5 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $6.930 per million British thermal units, having dropped over 5% earlier to a session low of $6.806.

"The forecasts appear to be kind of waffling a little bit back and forth on some cold weather expected around the corner, but we just don't know when it's going to show up," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast 406 heating degree days (HDDs), which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, is slightly lower than the outlook on Tuesday.

"For now, the near-term temperature outlook isn't intensely cold enough to spark any concerns about a widening of the storage deficit," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd in November, up from 99.4 bcfd in October.

"Production remains on the upswing with a record pace still on the table in providing an upside price limiter," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

However, U.S. gas futures ended the month over 9% higher. Prices are also up about 90% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Freeport LNG has said it plans to start producing LNG again in mid-December and reach full capacity of about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March.

Freeport LNG, however, has a request to restart the plant to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company's filings have told Reuters.

The plant was shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.

Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 25

Five-year average Nov 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-84

-80

-54

-34

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,480

3,564

3,572

3,569

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-2.5%

-1.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.26

7.28

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

38.55

39.61

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.51

30.28

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

406

410

305

347

370

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

8

8

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

412

418

313

353

375

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.1

100.3

100.6

96.3

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

91.5

8.5

9.0

9.5

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

109.2

108.8

109.6

105.8

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.5

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.6

5.6

5.8

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

11.9

12.8

11.8

6.4

U.S. Commercial

15.4

13.7

15.7

12.7

11.5

U.S. Residential

25.3

22.2

26.3

19.5

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

31.4

27.3

29.0

28.5

26.0

U.S. Industrial

25.3

24.5

25.2

23.5

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.5

2.8

2.5

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

105.2

95.2

104.0

91.8

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

125.8

116.2

125.9

112.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Wind

14

9

9

15

12

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

7

6

5

Other

2

2

2

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

39

41

38

39

Coal

20

20

18

16

18

Nuclear

23

20

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.03

6.00

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.30

5.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

16.22

12.67

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.90

5.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.44

5.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.61

5.79

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

14.38

11.08

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.56

5.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.07

4.94

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.25

73.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

60.50

54.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

53.00

45.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

160.00

162.62

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

130.00

110.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

129.25

117.25

