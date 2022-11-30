U.S. natgas drops as less demand forecast at robust output levels

Adds closing prices, details
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday as forecasts for less cold weather than previously feared lowered demand expectations for heating, while robust production levels further weighed on the market.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery fell 30.5 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $6.930 per million British thermal units, having dropped over 5% earlier to a session low of $6.806.
"The forecasts appear to be kind of waffling a little bit back and forth on some cold weather expected around the corner, but we just don't know when it's going to show up," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast 406 heating degree days (HDDs), which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, is slightly lower than the outlook on Tuesday.
"For now, the near-term temperature outlook isn't intensely cold enough to spark any concerns about a widening of the storage deficit," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd in November, up from 99.4 bcfd in October.
"Production remains on the upswing with a record pace still on the table in providing an upside price limiter," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
However, U.S. gas futures ended the month over 9% higher. Prices are also up about 90% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Freeport LNG has said it plans to start producing LNG again in mid-December and reach full capacity of about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March.
Freeport LNG, however, has a request to restart the plant to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), sources familiar with the company's filings have told Reuters.
The plant was shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 25
Five-year average Nov 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-84
-80
-54
-34
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,480
3,564
3,572
3,569
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.5%
-1.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.26
7.28
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
38.55
39.61
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
30.51
30.28
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
406
410
305
347
370
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
8
8
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
412
418
313
353
375
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
100.3
100.6
96.3
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
91.5
8.5
9.0
9.5
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.8
109.6
105.8
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.5
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.6
5.6
5.8
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
11.9
12.8
11.8
6.4
U.S. Commercial
15.4
13.7
15.7
12.7
11.5
U.S. Residential
25.3
22.2
26.3
19.5
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
27.3
29.0
28.5
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.5
25.2
23.5
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.8
2.5
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.2
95.2
104.0
91.8
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
125.8
116.2
125.9
112.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
14
9
9
15
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
39
41
38
39
Coal
20
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
23
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.03
6.00
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.30
5.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.22
12.67
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.90
5.19
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.44
5.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.61
5.79
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
14.38
11.08
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.56
5.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
7.07
4.94
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
64.25
73.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
60.50
54.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
53.00
45.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
160.00
162.62
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
130.00
110.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
129.25
117.25
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Will Dunham and Diane Craft)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
