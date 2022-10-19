U.S. natgas drops about 5% to 3-month low on record output, low LNG exports
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a three-month low on Wednesday as record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports allowed utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual for weeks.
That price decline, which is part of an eight-week trend and put the contract down about 16% so far this week, occurred despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.
"The gas futures market still has room to fall ... as the outlook for the coming weeks and months ahead is downright bearish," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a report, noting several weather forecasts were calling for a mild winter.
At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (currently located off the coast from the plant), Prism Diversity (expected to arrive Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22). Some traders now believe Freeport will return in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.
Analysts noted that even after Cove Point and Freeport return to service, U.S. LNG exports may be slow to increase due to a lack of available LNG vessels because so many ships were waiting to get into European ports to drop off their cargoes.
The ships are waiting because European gas storage is near full and energy firms need to figure out where to put all the gas that is coming to the continent.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.3 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $5.462 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 30.
Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 46% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.
That put European forwards up about 8% on Wednesday after collapsing about 30% to a four-month low over the past week as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU
During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 14
Five-year average Oct 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+105
+125
+91
+73
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,336
3,231
3,448
3,525
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-5.4%
-6.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.70
5.75
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.79
32.11
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
29.69
30.92
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
163
157
130
152
173
U.S. GFS CDDs
25
25
29
38
30
U.S. GFS TDDs
188
182
159
190
203
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
98.7
99.5
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
7.6
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
106.5
107.2
102.3
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.1
2.2
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.9
5.7
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.5
11.3
10.6
5.6
U.S. Commercial
6.2
8.3
8.0
6.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
6.7
10.7
10.3
7.5
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.6
29.4
27.4
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.8
23.4
22.8
21.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.2
2.1
2.2
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.6
81.2
77.5
70.2
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
100.7
96.7
88.7
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Wind
13
11
9
10
8
Solar
3
4
4
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
41
41
42
Coal
19
18
18
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.16
6.08
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.72
5.56
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.80
7.70
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.45
5.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.88
5.77
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.10
5.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.52
6.98
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.26
4.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.96
1.03
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
54.75
59.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
84.25
83.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
59.00
60.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
95.50
91.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
78.75
78.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
89.25
81.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)
