U.S. natgas drops about 5% to 3-month low on record output, low LNG exports

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a three-month low on Wednesday as record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports allowed utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual for weeks.

That price decline, which is part of an eight-week trend and put the contract down about 16% so far this week, occurred despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

"The gas futures market still has room to fall ... as the outlook for the coming weeks and months ahead is downright bearish," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a report, noting several weather forecasts were calling for a mild winter.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (currently located off the coast from the plant), Prism Diversity (expected to arrive Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22). Some traders now believe Freeport will return in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Analysts noted that even after Cove Point and Freeport return to service, U.S. LNG exports may be slow to increase due to a lack of available LNG vessels because so many ships were waiting to get into European ports to drop off their cargoes.

The ships are waiting because European gas storage is near full and energy firms need to figure out where to put all the gas that is coming to the continent.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.3 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $5.462 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 30.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 46% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.

That put European forwards up about 8% on Wednesday after collapsing about 30% to a four-month low over the past week as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 14

Five-year average Oct 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+105

+125

+91

+73

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,336

3,231

3,448

3,525

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.4%

-6.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.70

5.75

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

33.79

32.11

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

29.69

30.92

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

163

157

130

152

173

U.S. GFS CDDs

25

25

29

38

30

U.S. GFS TDDs

188

182

159

190

203

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.7

98.7

99.5

94.2

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

7.6

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.4

106.5

107.2

102.3

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.1

2.2

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.9

5.7

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.5

11.3

10.6

5.6

U.S. Commercial

6.2

8.3

8.0

6.5

6.8

U.S. Residential

6.7

10.7

10.3

7.5

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

31.6

29.4

27.4

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.8

23.4

22.8

21.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.1

2.2

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.6

81.2

77.5

70.2

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

92.5

100.7

96.7

88.7

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Wind

13

11

9

10

8

Solar

3

4

4

3

3

Hydro

5

5

6

5

5

Other

3

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

41

41

42

Coal

19

18

18

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

21

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.16

6.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.72

5.56

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.80

7.70

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.45

5.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.88

5.77

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.10

5.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.52

6.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.26

4.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.96

1.03

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.75

59.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

84.25

83.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.00

60.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

95.50

91.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

78.75

78.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

89.25

81.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

