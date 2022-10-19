U.S. natgas drops about 5% to 3-month low on record output, low LNG exports

Adds latest prices, quote

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a three-month low on Wednesday as record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports allowed utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual for weeks.

That price decline, which is part of an eight-week trend and put the contract down about 16% so far this week, occurred despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

"The gas futures market still has room to fall ... as the outlook for the coming weeks and months ahead is downright bearish," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a report, noting several weather forecasts were calling for a mild winter.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (currently located off the coast from the plant), Prism Diversity (expected to arrive Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22). Some traders now believe Freeport will return in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Analysts noted that even after Cove Point and Freeport return to service, U.S. LNG exports may be slow to increase due to a lack of available LNG vessels because so many ships were waiting to get into European ports to drop off their cargoes.

The ships are waiting because European gas storage is near full and energy firms need to figure out where to put all the gas that is coming to the continent.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.3 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $5.462 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 30.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 46% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.

That put European forwards up about 8% on Wednesday after collapsing about 30% to a four-month low over the past week as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.7 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Year ago Oct 14 Five-year average Oct 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +105 +125 +91 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,336 3,231 3,448 3,525 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.4% -6.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.70 5.75 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.79 32.11 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.69 30.92 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 163 157 130 152 173 U.S. GFS CDDs 25 25 29 38 30 U.S. GFS TDDs 188 182 159 190 203 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 98.7 99.5 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 7.6 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 106.5 107.2 102.3 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.9 5.7 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.5 11.3 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 6.2 8.3 8.0 6.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 6.7 10.7 10.3 7.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 31.6 29.4 27.4 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.8 23.4 22.8 21.6 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.6 81.2 77.5 70.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 100.7 96.7 88.7 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 13 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 41 41 42 Coal 19 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.16 6.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.72 5.56 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.80 7.70 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.45 5.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.88 5.77 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.10 5.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.52 6.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.26 4.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.96 1.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.75 59.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 84.25 83.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.00 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 95.50 91.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 78.75 78.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 89.25 81.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

