U.S. natgas drops 9% with less cold weather coming in January

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 9% to a seven-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to turn warmer than normal in late December and early January.
That price drop came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand this week and next than previously expected.
U.S. gas futures remained on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices this year feed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.
Gas started to flow to Freeport on Tuesday for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Traders said Freeport is likely using the gas to fuel a power plant at the site, but it could also be a sign that the facility is getting closer to restarting.
After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.
Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.
Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid-January) and Wilforce (late-January).
Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd last week, the most since May 29 - 10 days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.
In other LNG news, New England is set to get another load of much-needed LNG for the winter heating season in coming days.
In what has already been an extremely volatile couple of weeks for the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery were down 49.5 cents, or 8.5%, to $5.356 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:27 a.m. EST (1527 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 27.
Gas futures have climbed or dropped more than 5% every day since Dec. 12, rising as much as 8% on Dec. 15 and falling as much as 11% on Dec. 19.
The premium of futures for March over April 2023 NGH23-J23, meanwhile, fell to their lowest since March 2021, a sign the market is starting to give up on extreme cold this winter. The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow-maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators betting on the spread out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 16
Five-year average Dec 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-89
-50
-60
-124
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,323
3,412
3,370
3,303
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.6%
-0.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.68
5.85
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.71
33.26
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
36.49
35.58
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
443
423
354
411
426
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
2
15
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
446
425
369
416
430
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.8
98.7
99.2
96.3
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
9.3
9.7
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.9
108.0
108.8
105.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
2.7
2.9
3.5
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.3
5.3
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.5
12.2
12.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
15.0
18.5
21.5
15.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
24.9
31.9
37.5
25.7
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
32.9
34.0
29.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
26.4
27.1
24.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
3.1
3.4
3.1
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.7
117.7
128.6
103.0
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
123.7
138.2
149.0
124.8
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Wind
11
12
9
15
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
36
37
39
35
39
Coal
23
20
20
19
20
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.08
6.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.46
13.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
41.26
29.50
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.92
5.74
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.13
6.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
13.00
10.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
36.50
34.38
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.09
3.30
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.67
5.32
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
151.00
115.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
91.75
78.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.75
46.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
302.25
341.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
311.50
228.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
307.25
266.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
