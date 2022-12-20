U.S. natgas drops 9% with less cold weather coming in January

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 9% to a seven-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to turn warmer than normal in late December and early January.

That price drop came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand this week and next than previously expected.

U.S. gas futures remained on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices this year feed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

Gas started to flow to Freeport on Tuesday for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Traders said Freeport is likely using the gas to fuel a power plant at the site, but it could also be a sign that the facility is getting closer to restarting.

After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.

Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid-January) and Wilforce (late-January).

Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd last week, the most since May 29 - 10 days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.

In other LNG news, New England is set to get another load of much-needed LNG for the winter heating season in coming days.

In what has already been an extremely volatile couple of weeks for the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for January delivery were down 49.5 cents, or 8.5%, to $5.356 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:27 a.m. EST (1527 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 27.

Gas futures have climbed or dropped more than 5% every day since Dec. 12, rising as much as 8% on Dec. 15 and falling as much as 11% on Dec. 19.

The premium of futures for March over April 2023 NGH23-J23, meanwhile, fell to their lowest since March 2021, a sign the market is starting to give up on extreme cold this winter. The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow-maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators betting on the spread out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 16

Five-year average Dec 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-89

-50

-60

-124

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,323

3,412

3,370

3,303

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.6%

-0.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.68

5.85

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.71

33.26

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

36.49

35.58

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

443

423

354

411

426

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

2

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

446

425

369

416

430

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.8

98.7

99.2

96.3

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.3

9.7

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

108.0

108.8

105.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

2.7

2.9

3.5

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.5

12.2

12.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

15.0

18.5

21.5

15.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

24.9

31.9

37.5

25.7

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

32.9

34.0

29.2

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

26.4

27.1

24.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

3.1

3.4

3.1

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.7

117.7

128.6

103.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

123.7

138.2

149.0

124.8

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Wind

11

12

9

15

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

36

37

39

35

39

Coal

23

20

20

19

20

Nuclear

20

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.08

6.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.46

13.95

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

41.26

29.50

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.92

5.74

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.13

6.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

13.00

10.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

36.50

34.38

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.09

3.30

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.67

5.32

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

151.00

115.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

91.75

78.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

46.75

46.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

302.25

341.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

311.50

228.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

307.25

266.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

