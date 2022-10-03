U.S. natgas drops 6% to near 12-week low on record output, demand decline

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% on Monday to a near 12-week low on record output and forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected due to ongoing storm-related outages and a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) export.

There were still about 590,000 homes and businesses in Florida without power after Hurricane Ian hit the state on Wednesday and Thursday, cutting the amount of gas generators need to burn to produce electricity. That is down from over 4 million customers affected by the storm in the state.

In Maryland, meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant shut for about three weeks of planned annual maintenance over the weekend, cutting demand for gas from the LNG export sector.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 37.2 cents, or 5.5%, to $6.394 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 12.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and also put it on track to close below the 200-day moving average for the first time since early July.

With gas prices down for six weeks in a row, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

The premium of futures for December 2022 over November 2022 NGX22-Z22 doubled over the past week to 32 cents per mmBtu, its highest since October 2010, while the premium of futures for November 2023 over October 2023 NGV23-X23 jumped about 66% over the past few weeks to a record 30 cents.

Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 71% so far this year as soaring global gas prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $50 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 7% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd in October 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.5 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With cooler autumn-like weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 88.4 bcfd this week to 90.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.2 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast) Week ended Sep 23 (Actual) Year ago Sep 30 Five-year average Sep 30 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +96 +103 +114 +87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,073 2,977 3,271 3,370 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -8.8% -9.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.55 6.77 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 50.38 47.67 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 38.73 39.11 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 87 89 46 88 102 U.S. GFS CDDs 56 53 74 67 57 U.S. GFS TDDs 143 142 120 155 159 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.4 100.2 100.2 94.3 88.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 7.6 8.0 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 xxx0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.3 108.2 107.8 102.3 xxx95.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 11.1 10.0 10.3 4.9 U.S. Commercial 5.4 5.6 6.3 5.0 4.9 U.S. Residential 5.0 5.5 6.7 4.3 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 32.7 30.4 30.9 29.8 33.2 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.8 20.7 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.7 69.9 72.7 66.7 70.3 Total U.S. Demand 91.2 88.4 90.2 84.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Week ended Sep 16 Week ended Sep 9 Week ended Sep 2 Wind 9 10 8 6 7 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 42 45 44 Coal 18 19 19 21 21 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.57 6.59 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.50 4.72 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.73 7.23 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.43 4.78 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.05 5.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.60 5.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.45 6.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.50 4.06 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.76 4.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 52.50 50.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 66.75 61.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 48.00 53.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.50 62.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.50 63.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.75 67.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

