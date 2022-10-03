U.S. natgas drops 6% to near 12-week low on record output, demand decline
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% on Monday to a near 12-week low on record output and forecasts for milder weather and less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected due to ongoing storm-related outages and a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) export.
There were still about 590,000 homes and businesses in Florida without power after Hurricane Ian hit the state on Wednesday and Thursday, cutting the amount of gas generators need to burn to produce electricity. That is down from over 4 million customers affected by the storm in the state.
In Maryland, meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant shut for about three weeks of planned annual maintenance over the weekend, cutting demand for gas from the LNG export sector.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 37.2 cents, or 5.5%, to $6.394 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:51 a.m. EDT (1451 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 12.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and also put it on track to close below the 200-day moving average for the first time since early July.
With gas prices down for six weeks in a row, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fifth week to their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
The premium of futures for December 2022 over November 2022 NGX22-Z22 doubled over the past week to 32 cents per mmBtu, its highest since October 2010, while the premium of futures for November 2023 over October 2023 NGV23-X23 jumped about 66% over the past few weeks to a record 30 cents.
Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 71% so far this year as soaring global gas prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $50 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 7% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd in October 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.5 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With cooler autumn-like weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 88.4 bcfd this week to 90.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.2 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 30
Five-year average Sep 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+103
+114
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,073
2,977
3,271
3,370
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-8.8%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.55
6.77
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
50.38
47.67
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.73
39.11
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
87
89
46
88
102
U.S. GFS CDDs
56
53
74
67
57
U.S. GFS TDDs
143
142
120
155
159
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
100.2
100.2
94.3
88.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.0
7.6
8.0
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
xxx0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
108.2
107.8
102.3
xxx95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.5
5.6
5.7
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.1
10.0
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.6
6.3
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
5.0
5.5
6.7
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
32.7
30.4
30.9
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.8
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.7
69.9
72.7
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
91.2
88.4
90.2
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.57
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.50
4.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.73
7.23
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.43
4.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.05
5.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.60
5.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.45
6.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.50
4.06
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.76
4.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.50
50.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
66.75
61.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
53.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.50
62.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.50
63.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.75
67.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
