U.S. natgas drops 6% to 7-month low, on track for 9th week of losses
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a seven-month low on Friday, pressured by forecasts for mild weather, record output and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that have allowed utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual ahead of winter.
That put gas futures on track to drop for the ninth straight week for the first time since hitting a record 11 declines in February 1991. Gas prices have plunged about 57% during the past nine weeks.
Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown on Oct. 1 of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance, and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
At least four vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance, currently located off the coast from the plant, Prism Diversity, expected to arrive Oct. 30, Prism Courage, expected to arrive Nov. 4, and Seapeak Methane, expected to arrive Nov. 22. Some traders expect Freeport will return to service in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.
Analysts noted that even after Cove Point and Freeport return, U.S. LNG exports could remain slow to increase due to a lack of available LNG vessels because so many ships were currently waiting to get into European ports to drop off their cargoes.
The ships are waiting because European gas storage was almost full and energy firms need to figure out where to put all the extra gas that is coming to the continent.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 30.2 cents, or 5.6% to $5.056 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since March 21.
That also put the front-month down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth consecutive day for the first time since June 2022.
For the week, the contract was on track to drop about 22%, which would be its biggest weekly decline since falling 24% in December.
Despite weeks of losses, U.S. gas futures were still up about 36% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1.
During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.1 bcfd this week to 94.2 bcfd next week with the coming of milder weather, before rising to 96.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather cools. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.1 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September and well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Oct 21 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 14 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 21
Five-year average Oct 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+111
+88
+66
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,404
3,342
3,536
3,591
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-5.2%
-5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.18
5.36
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.58
35.51
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.35
30.32
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
123
132
130
152
183
U.S. GFS CDDs
26
23
29
38
27
U.S. GFS TDDs
149
155
159
190
210
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
98.8
99.4
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
8.0
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
106.6
107.3
102.3
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.2
2.3
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.9
5.8
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.5
11.2
10.6
5.6
U.S. Commercial
6.2
8.2
7.2
6.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
6.7
10.5
8.9
7.5
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.2
29.4
27.4
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.8
23.4
22.3
21.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.2
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.6
80.5
74.9
70.2
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
100.1
94.2
88.7
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Wind
11
11
9
10
8
Solar
3
4
4
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
41
41
42
Coal
20
18
18
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.10
5.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.37
5.51
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.85
7.36
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.35
4.89
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.68
5.20
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.57
5.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.65
7.13
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.79
4.73
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.39
3.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
45.50
52.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
65.50
78.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
57.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.50
73.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
70.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
61.00
76.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
