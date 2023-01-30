U.S. natgas drops 6% to 21-month low on milder weather forecasts

Adds latest prices, quote

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a 21-month low on Monday on milder weather forecasts that should cut expected heating demand through the middle of February.

Gas prices have also been pressured by the growing belief that more than enough gas was in storage for the rest of the winter and that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would not start pulling in big amounts of gas until at least March.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 17.2 cents, or 6.0%, from where the March NGH23 contract closed on Friday to settle at $2.677 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since April 2021.

The front-month NGc1was down about 14% from where the February contract closed when it was the front-month on Friday. That would be its biggest daily percentage loss since dropping about 17% in June 2022, pushing the contract back into oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the 14th time this year.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the lower 48 U.S. states would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 5, then turn warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 133.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 129.9 bcfd next week, sharply down from Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. EIA/GAS] NGAS/POLL

The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022. Freeport is the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, and traders expect prices to rise once it starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 bcfd of gas daily, about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull from the ground.

Last week, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant. That early step in the restart process will not result in big gas flows anytime soon.

"In order for gas market bulls to regain any sort of meaningful traction ... the Freeport facility needs to have volumes back at regular (full) capacity," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

Freeport still has to go back to regulators to get permission to restart the liquefaction trains that turn the gas into LNG for export.

Several analysts have said they do not expect much LNG production at Freeport until March or later.

JERA, one of Freeport's five customers, said it was not counting on getting LNG from the plant by the end of March.

Even though vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Corcovado LNG (Jan. 22), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).

There are also a couple of vessels on their way to Freeport, including LNG Rosenrot (expected to arrive around Feb. 14) and Seapeak Bahrain (Feb. 20).

Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast) Week ended Jan 20 (Actual) Year ago Jan 27 Five-year average Jan 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -138 -91 -261 -181 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,591 2,729 2,361 2,420 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +7.1 +4.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.73 2.85 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 18.20 17.28 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 19.50 20.17 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 417 448 452 420 423 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 4 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 459 452 455 425 435 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.5 97.5 97.9 91.7 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.5 8.3 10.2 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 106.8 106.0 106.2 102.1 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.1 5.2 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 12.4 12.0 12.3 7.2 U.S. Commercial 16.5 17.7 17.2 19.4 17.1 U.S. Residential 27.9 30.2 28.6 33.3 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 31.6 31.2 29.6 28.5 U.S. Industrial 25.7 26.1 25.5 26.0 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.4 113.5 110.4 116.2 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 130.8 133.3 129.9 136.7 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Wind 16 11 13 11 12 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 33 38 36 38 36 Coal 18 19 18 19 18 Nuclear 21 21 21 21 23 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.83 2.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.64 2.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 13.00 8.00 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.33 2.23 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.13 2.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.23 3.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.81 8.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.28 2.02 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.71 2.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.00 44.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.00 32.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.25 18.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 172.00 65.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.50 61.75 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 71.75 73.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

