U.S. natgas drops 6% to 21-month low on milder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices, quote

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a 21-month low on Monday on milder weather forecasts that should cut expected heating demand through the middle of February.

Gas prices have also been pressured by the growing belief that more than enough gas was in storage for the rest of the winter and that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would not start pulling in big amounts of gas until at least March.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 17.2 cents, or 6.0%, from where the March NGH23 contract closed on Friday to settle at $2.677 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since April 2021.

The front-month NGc1was down about 14% from where the February contract closed when it was the front-month on Friday. That would be its biggest daily percentage loss since dropping about 17% in June 2022, pushing the contract back into oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the 14th time this year.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the lower 48 U.S. states would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 5, then turn warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 133.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 129.9 bcfd next week, sharply down from Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. EIA/GAS] NGAS/POLL

The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022. Freeport is the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, and traders expect prices to rise once it starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 bcfd of gas daily, about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull from the ground.

Last week, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant. That early step in the restart process will not result in big gas flows anytime soon.

"In order for gas market bulls to regain any sort of meaningful traction ... the Freeport facility needs to have volumes back at regular (full) capacity," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said in a note.

Freeport still has to go back to regulators to get permission to restart the liquefaction trains that turn the gas into LNG for export.

Several analysts have said they do not expect much LNG production at Freeport until March or later.

JERA, one of Freeport's five customers, said it was not counting on getting LNG from the plant by the end of March.

Even though vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Corcovado LNG (Jan. 22), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).

There are also a couple of vessels on their way to Freeport, including LNG Rosenrot (expected to arrive around Feb. 14) and Seapeak Bahrain (Feb. 20).

Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 27

Five-year average Jan 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-138

-91

-261

-181

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,591

2,729

2,361

2,420

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+7.1

+4.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.73

2.85

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

18.20

17.28

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

19.50

20.17

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

417

448

452

420

423

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

4

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

459

452

455

425

435

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

97.5

97.9

91.7

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.5

8.3

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

106.8

106.0

106.2

102.1

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.1

5.2

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.4

12.0

12.3

7.2

U.S. Commercial

16.5

17.7

17.2

19.4

17.1

U.S. Residential

27.9

30.2

28.6

33.3

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

32.3

31.6

31.2

29.6

28.5

U.S. Industrial

25.7

26.1

25.5

26.0

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

2.9

2.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

110.4

113.5

110.4

116.2

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

130.8

133.3

129.9

136.7

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 3

Week ended Jan 27

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Wind

16

11

13

11

12

Solar

3

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

38

36

38

36

Coal

18

19

18

19

18

Nuclear

21

21

21

21

23

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.83

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.64

2.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

13.00

8.00

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.33

2.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.13

2.78

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.23

3.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.81

8.23

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.28

2.02

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.71

2.62

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.00

44.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.00

32.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.25

18.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

172.00

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.50

61.75

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

71.75

73.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

