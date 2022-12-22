U.S. natgas drops 6% to 2-month low on less cold, small storage draw

Adds latest prices

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a two-month low on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather in late December and early January than previously expected and a smaller-than-expected storage draw last week.

Futures dropped despite forecasts for extreme cold over the next week that have boosted spot power and gas prices to their highest levels in years across parts of the country and put gas output on track to drop to a seven-month low due to freezing oil and gas wells in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

Gas output was down about 4.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past three days to a preliminary seven-month low of 94.3 bcfd on Thursday.

That would be the biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021 when a winter storm froze gas supplies in Texas and forced that state's electric grid operator to impose rolling power outages.

The futures price decline also occurred after a federal report showed last week's storage withdrawal was smaller than expected because mild weather kept heating demand low and lots of wind power reduced the amount of gas generators needed to burn to produce electricity.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 16.

That was less than the 93-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 124 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's decrease cut stockpiles to 3.325 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.7% over the five-year average of 3.303 tcf for this time of year. That is the first time the amount of gas in storage was higher than the five-year average since mid-January.

After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 33.3 cents, or 6.2%, to settle at $4.999 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That was the contract's lowest close since it settled at a seven-month low of $4.959 on Oct. 21.

Small amounts of gas started to flow to the Freeport plant this week for the first time since August, according to data provider Refinitiv, prompting some in the market to wonder whether the facility was close to restarting.

A source familiar with the matter said Freeport was using the gas to maintain a flare system.

After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Many analysts, however, do not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators.

Whenever the plant returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. It can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.

Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid January) and Wilforce (late January).

Week ended Dec 16 (Actual) Week ended Dec 9 (Actual) Year ago Dec 16 Five-year average Dec 16 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -87 -50 -60 -124 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,325 3,412 3,370 3,303 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +0.7% -0.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.40 5.33 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.48 30.30 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 31.68 34.92 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 419 434 354 411 429 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 15 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 422 437 369 416 433 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.8 98.0 98.8 96.3 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 9.2 9.4 9.2 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 108.9 107.2 108.2 105.5 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 2.5 2.5 3.5 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 12.8 12.4 12.8 6.9 U.S. Commercial 15.0 18.6 21.5 15.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 24.9 32.0 37.5 25.7 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 33.8 35.2 29.2 27.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 26.5 27.1 24.5 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 3.2 3.4 3.1 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.7 119.1 129.7 103.0 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 123.7 139.6 150.3 124.8 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Week ended Dec 2 Week ended Nov 25 Wind 10 12 9 15 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 39 35 39 Coal 24 20 20 19 20 Nuclear 19 20 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.13 5.28 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.22 7.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 56.43 24.98 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.65 4.78 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 18.76 5.39 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.54 10.37 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 48.40 27.14 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.35 3.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.49 5.10 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 104.25 123.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 67.25 65.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 58.00 34.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 560.00 264.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 466.75 264.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 479.00 269.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

