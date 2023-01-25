US Markets

U.S. natgas drops 6% to 19-month low on forecasts for less cold, Freeport delay

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Updates with latest prices

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a 19-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected and a growing belief in the market that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will not actually restart for weeks or months.

"With a less severe (weather) outlook across Texas and MidCon (Midcontinent region), narrowing odds for disruptive freeze-offs soften the February outlook," analysts at EBW Analytics, a consultancy, told customers in a note, referring to the freezing of oil and gas wells - freeze-offs - that reduce output.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, is important because the market expects gas prices and demand to rise once the plant restarts. The facility, which was shut by a fire on June 8, 2022, can pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power.

That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull out of the ground each day. Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 19.1 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $3.067 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 3, 2021.

Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co said the gas market was heading for an oversupply situation and the gas "price needs to head lower to clear the decks of unwarranted supply growth ... to force operators to shut down drilling plans."

In another sign of fading hopes that extreme cold will eventually supercharge gas prices this winter, the premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a deficit.

That put gas futures into contango, with forward prices (April) higher than earlier contracts (March). Analysts have said that March, the last month of winter when demand for heating fuel is high, should never trade below April, the first month of spring when demand is lower.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. The Amaranth hedge fund, for instance, lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

"The collapsing (March-April) spread was driven by the blowtorch warmth of recent weeks and plummeting winter supply adequacy risks," said analysts at EBW.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT

On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.7 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary three-week low of 97.4 bcfd on Wednesday as cold weather starts to cause wells to freeze in some producing basins like the Bakken in North Dakota, the Permian in Texas and Appalachia in Pennsylvania.

Even though the forecasts call for less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, temperatures are still expected to be lower next week than this week.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 130.9 bcfd this week to 138.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 20

Five-year average Jan 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-82

-82

-217

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,738

2,820

2,622

2,601

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+5.3%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.14

3.26

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

18.15

18.80

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.13

23.26

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

477

480

508

430

433

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

3

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

481

483

510

434

436

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.9

98.6

98.9

93.5

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.3

9.0

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

107.3

107.0

108.0

103.9

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.3

5.2

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.5

12.3

12.6

7.2

U.S. Commercial

14.8

16.5

18.7

20.4

17.1

U.S. Residential

24.5

27.8

31.9

35.0

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

32.7

33.3

32.3

28.5

U.S. Industrial

24.6

25.7

26.5

26.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.9

3.2

2.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

101.1

110.5

118.5

122.2

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

121.6

130.9

138.7

143.3

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 27

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Wind

9

13

11

12

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

36

38

36

35

Coal

19

18

19

18

23

Nuclear

21

21

21

23

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.35

3.43

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.15

3.26

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

18.50

15.71

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.62

2.71

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.12

3.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.80

3.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

18.95

16.81

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.79

2.74

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.79

2.80

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

53.25

47.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.50

45.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.75

35.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

157.00

157.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

187.00

135.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

149.50

142.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.