U.S. natgas drops 6% to 19-month low on forecasts for less cold, Freeport delay

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a 19-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected and a growing belief in the market that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will not actually restart for weeks or months.
"With a less severe (weather) outlook across Texas and MidCon (Midcontinent region), narrowing odds for disruptive freeze-offs soften the February outlook," analysts at EBW Analytics, a consultancy, told customers in a note, referring to the freezing of oil and gas wells - freeze-offs - that reduce output.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, is important because the market expects gas prices and demand to rise once the plant restarts. The facility, which was shut by a fire on June 8, 2022, can pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power.
That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull out of the ground each day. Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 19.1 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $3.067 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 3, 2021.
Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co said the gas market was heading for an oversupply situation and the gas "price needs to head lower to clear the decks of unwarranted supply growth ... to force operators to shut down drilling plans."
In another sign of fading hopes that extreme cold will eventually supercharge gas prices this winter, the premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a deficit.
That put gas futures into contango, with forward prices (April) higher than earlier contracts (March). Analysts have said that March, the last month of winter when demand for heating fuel is high, should never trade below April, the first month of spring when demand is lower.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. The Amaranth hedge fund, for instance, lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
"The collapsing (March-April) spread was driven by the blowtorch warmth of recent weeks and plummeting winter supply adequacy risks," said analysts at EBW.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT
On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.7 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary three-week low of 97.4 bcfd on Wednesday as cold weather starts to cause wells to freeze in some producing basins like the Bakken in North Dakota, the Permian in Texas and Appalachia in Pennsylvania.
Even though the forecasts call for less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, temperatures are still expected to be lower next week than this week.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 130.9 bcfd this week to 138.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.
|
Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 20
Five-year average Jan 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-82
-82
-217
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,738
2,820
2,622
2,601
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+5.3%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.14
3.26
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.15
18.80
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.13
23.26
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
477
480
508
430
433
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
3
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
481
483
510
434
436
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.9
98.6
98.9
93.5
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.3
9.0
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
107.0
108.0
103.9
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.3
5.2
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.5
12.3
12.6
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.8
16.5
18.7
20.4
17.1
U.S. Residential
24.5
27.8
31.9
35.0
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
32.7
33.3
32.3
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
25.7
26.5
26.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.9
3.2
2.9
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
101.1
110.5
118.5
122.2
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
121.6
130.9
138.7
143.3
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Wind
9
13
11
12
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
38
36
35
Coal
19
18
19
18
23
Nuclear
21
21
21
23
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.35
3.43
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.15
3.26
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
18.50
15.71
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.62
2.71
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.12
3.20
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.80
3.36
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
18.95
16.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.79
2.74
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.79
2.80
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
53.25
47.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.50
45.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.75
35.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
157.00
157.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
187.00
135.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
149.50
142.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
