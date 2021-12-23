U.S. natgas drops 6% on milder weather forecasts ahead storage report

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 6% on Thursday, weighed down by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was smaller for this time of year.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 17. That compares with a decline of 147 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 153 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL.

If correct, last week's injection would cut stockpiles to 3.361 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be about 1% above the five-year average of 3.328 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 dropped 24.9 cents, or 6.3%, to $3.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), after rising 7.5% in the last three sessions. Most of the U.S. markets will be closed on Friday, Christmas Eve, which is a holiday this year.

"I think weather and the demand forecast are the big factors weighing on the market today," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv. "The end of December was already expected to be significantly warmer than usual, but forecasts keep shifting warmer.

"We typically see lower commercial and industrial gas usage around a major holiday like Christmas, but with the warm weather we will also see lower residential loads," Abeln said.

Refinitiv estimated 400 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from the 409 HDDs estimated on Wednesday. The normal is 429 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 125.3 billion cubic feet per day this week to 115.3 bcfd next week.

The U.S. price decline also came after gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 dropped more than 15% as expectations of the arrival of several liquefied natural (LNG) gas tankers and warmer weather over the next few days helped to offset low exports from Russia. NG/GB

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 96.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 10 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 17

Five-year average Dec 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-56

-88

-147

-153

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,361

3,417

3,496

3,328

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.9

-1.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.83

3.98

2.58

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

46.99

57.25

5.82

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

--

43.45

9.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

400

409

381

410

431

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

10

2

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

411

419

383

415

435

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

97.2

97.3

92.1

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

8.4

8.8

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

104.9

105.6

106.0

101.4

93.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.5

3.5

2.9

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.6

5.6

4.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.7

12.6

11.0

5.0

U.S. Commercial

12.5

15.6

14.2

16.2

15.0

U.S. Residential

20.1

26.0

23.7

27.1

25.4

U.S. Power Plant

25.6

29.7

24.9

26.3

25.8

U.S. Industrial

23.2

24.6

23.4

25.1

24.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.8

2.5

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

88.7

103.5

93.5

102.0

98.1

Total U.S. Demand

109.7

125.3

115.3

120.8

110.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Week ended Dec 10

Week ended Dec 3

Week ended Nov 26

Wind

11

15

13

11

13

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

37

34

36

37

34

Coal

19

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

22

22

21

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.95

3.96

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.75

4.86

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.78

6.32

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.50

3.13

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.70

3.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

16.50

9.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.55

7.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.35

3.46

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.32

4.14

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

121.75

92.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.00

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.50

33.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

69.25

59.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

73.75

67.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

75.50

70.50

