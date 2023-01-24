U.S. natgas drops 6% on milder forecasts, lengthy Freeport restart

Adds latest prices
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% on Tuesday on uncertainty about when Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would restart and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Although Freeport LNG said that its export plant was ready to begin restarting, analysts said it will still take time for the facility to exit its seven-month outage and start pulling significant gas from the nation's pipelines.
Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. LNG exporter, said on Monday that it had completed repairs to its plant and asked U.S. regulators for permission to take early steps to restart the fire-idled facility.
Those steps involve cooling certain pipes - a process Freeport said would take around 11 days - after regulators' approval. After that, Freeport said it would seek permission to start the liquefaction trains that turn gas into LNG.
Freeport's request meets the company's last estimate in December that the plant would be commence restart activities in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals. That would also put it on track to meet some sources' forecast for production to restart in February or later.
After a series of delays by the company from October to January, analysts have said Freeport might need until the second quarter to resume due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators.
Freeport is important because the market expects gas prices and demand to rise once large amounts of pipeline gas start flowing to the plant. The facility, which shut in a fire on June 8, 2022, can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas when operating at full power. That is about 2% of U.S. daily natural gas production.
The latest weather forecast projected on Tuesday that there would be 380 heating degree days over the next two weeks, which was down from the 390 HDDs in Monday's outlook. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 18.9 cents, or 5.5%, to settle at $3.258 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since closing at a 19-month low of $3.174 on Friday, Jan. 20.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.7 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.7 bcfd to a preliminary three-week low of 97.4 bcfd on Tuesday as cold weather starts to cause wells to freeze - known as freeze-offs in the energy industry - in some producing basins like the Bakken in North Dakota, the Rockies in Colorado, the Permian in Texas and Appalachia in Pennsylvania.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 130.1 bcfd this week to 139.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
|
Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 20
Five-year average Jan 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-78
+82
-217
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,742
2,820
2,622
2,601
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+5.4%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.59
3.45
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
19.00
21.31
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.26
22.82
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
480
490
508
430
435
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
483
493
510
434
438
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.9
98.9
99.3
93.5
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.4
9.3
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
107.3
108.6
103.9
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.3
5.2
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.2
11.8
12.6
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.8
16.5
19.1
20.4
17.1
U.S. Residential
24.5
27.8
32.5
35.0
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
32.0
32.9
32.3
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
25.6
26.6
26.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.9
3.2
2.9
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
101.1
110.0
119.4
122.2
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
121.6
130.1
139.0
143.3
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Wind
8
13
11
12
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
36
38
36
35
Coal
19
18
19
18
23
Nuclear
22
21
21
23
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.43
3.15
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.26
3.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
15.71
14.93
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.71
2.66
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.20
3.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.36
3.89
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
16.81
14.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.74
0.51
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.80
2.80
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
47.25
39.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.50
38.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
35.50
21.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
157.75
135.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
135.50
100.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
142.00
125.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
