U.S. natgas drops 5% to 25-month low on forecasts for less heating demand

Adds latest prices
Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 5% to a fresh 25-month low on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.
That mild weather should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than normal for this time of year. Gas stockpiles were already about 9% above their five-year average (2018-2022) and were on track to rise to about 15% above normal this week, according to analysts' estimates.
That price decline came despite recent increases in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a 10-month high as Freeport LNG in Texas gets ready to exit an eight-month outage.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 12.3 cents, or 5.2%, to $2.266 per million British thermal units at 11:07 a.m. EST (1607 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since December 2020 for a second day in a row.
For the week, the front-month was down about 9% after gaining about 4% last week.
With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in gas futures on the NYMEX rose to 1.24 million shares on Thursday, the highest since December 2021.
At the same time, the number of shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to a record high near 131.0 million shares. Total UNG shares outstanding have hit fresh record highs every day but one since Jan. 13.
The premiums of futures for April over March NGH23-J23 and November over October NGV23-X23 both rose to record highs. The market uses both spreads to bet on winter weather when gas burned to heat homes and businesses causes demand for the fuel to peak.
The April over March premium means the market has given up on this winter, while the November over October premium shows that the market is betting on colder weather next winter.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Friday, the highest since March 2022, due to a rapid increase in flows to Freeport LNG as the facility prepares to exit an outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a fifth day in a row on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 4 except for some cold days around Feb. 24-25 and Feb. 28-March 2.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 117.2 bcfd this week to 118.6 bcfd next week and 125.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 17
Five-year average Feb 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-71
-100
-138
-177
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,195
2,266
1,800
1,906
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.2%
+8.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.34
2.39
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.43
16.13
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.30
15.61
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
360
361
417
386
369
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
11
9
7
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
372
372
416
393
376
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.9
98.2
98.0
94.6
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.8
8.3
9.8
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.4
106.0
106.3
104.5
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
3.1
3.1
2.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.2
5.3
5.7
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
12.9
13.0
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.0
13.6
14.0
16.9
16.4
U.S. Residential
26.5
22.1
22.8
27.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.1
28.3
28.8
26.5
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.2
24.1
25.3
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.6
2.6
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.9
95.8
97.3
103.9
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
125.4
117.2
118.6
125.5
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Wind
15
15
10
11
13
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
36
39
38
36
Coal
15
17
21
19
18
Nuclear
21
21
19
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.48
2.45
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.22
2.04
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.11
7.46
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.05
1.88
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.43
2.38
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.75
2.12
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.14
7.59
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.20
2.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.99
1.95
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
40.75
30.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.50
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.50
14.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.50
82.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
71.25
71.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
72.75
72.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)
