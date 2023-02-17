US Markets
U.S. natgas drops 5% to 25-month low on forecasts for less heating demand

February 17, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 5% to a fresh 25-month low on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That mild weather should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than normal for this time of year. Gas stockpiles were already about 9% above their five-year average (2018-2022) and were on track to rise to about 15% above normal this week, according to analysts' estimates.

That price decline came despite recent increases in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a 10-month high as Freeport LNG in Texas gets ready to exit an eight-month outage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 12.3 cents, or 5.2%, to $2.266 per million British thermal units at 11:07 a.m. EST (1607 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since December 2020 for a second day in a row.

For the week, the front-month was down about 9% after gaining about 4% last week.

With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in gas futures on the NYMEX rose to 1.24 million shares on Thursday, the highest since December 2021.

At the same time, the number of shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to a record high near 131.0 million shares. Total UNG shares outstanding have hit fresh record highs every day but one since Jan. 13.

The premiums of futures for April over March NGH23-J23 and November over October NGV23-X23 both rose to record highs. The market uses both spreads to bet on winter weather when gas burned to heat homes and businesses causes demand for the fuel to peak.

The April over March premium means the market has given up on this winter, while the November over October premium shows that the market is betting on colder weather next winter.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Friday, the highest since March 2022, due to a rapid increase in flows to Freeport LNG as the facility prepares to exit an outage caused by a fire in June 2022.

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a fifth day in a row on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 4 except for some cold days around Feb. 24-25 and Feb. 28-March 2.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 117.2 bcfd this week to 118.6 bcfd next week and 125.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)

Year ago Feb 17

Five-year average Feb 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-71

-100

-138

-177

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,195

2,266

1,800

1,906

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.2%

+8.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.34

2.39

4.46

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.43

16.13

26.94

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.30

15.61

25.82

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

360

361

417

386

369

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

11

9

7

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

372

372

416

393

376

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.9

98.2

98.0

94.6

87.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

7.8

8.3

9.8

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

105.4

106.0

106.3

104.5

97

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

3.1

3.1

2.9

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.1

5.2

5.3

5.7

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

13.1

12.9

13.0

6.6

U.S. Commercial

16.0

13.6

14.0

16.9

16.4

U.S. Residential

26.5

22.1

22.8

27.6

27.7

U.S. Power Plant

30.1

28.3

28.8

26.5

28.1

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.2

24.1

25.3

25.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.8

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.5

2.6

2.6

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

104.9

95.8

97.3

103.9

105.4

Total U.S. Demand

125.4

117.2

118.6

125.5

119.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Week ended Feb 3

Week ended Jan 27

Week ended Jan 20

Wind

15

15

10

11

13

Solar

3

3

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

36

39

38

36

Coal

15

17

21

19

18

Nuclear

21

21

19

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.48

2.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.22

2.04

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.11

7.46

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.05

1.88

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.43

2.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.75

2.12

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.14

7.59

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.20

2.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.99

1.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

40.75

30.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.50

27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

33.50

14.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

82.50

82.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

71.25

71.25

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

72.75

72.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

