U.S. natgas drops 5% to 25-month low on forecasts for less heating demand

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 5% to a fresh 25-month low on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That mild weather should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than normal for this time of year. Gas stockpiles were already about 9% above their five-year average (2018-2022) and were on track to rise to about 15% above normal this week, according to analysts' estimates.

That price decline came despite recent increases in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a 10-month high as Freeport LNG in Texas gets ready to exit an eight-month outage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 12.3 cents, or 5.2%, to $2.266 per million British thermal units at 11:07 a.m. EST (1607 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since December 2020 for a second day in a row.

For the week, the front-month was down about 9% after gaining about 4% last week.

With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in gas futures on the NYMEX rose to 1.24 million shares on Thursday, the highest since December 2021.

At the same time, the number of shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to a record high near 131.0 million shares. Total UNG shares outstanding have hit fresh record highs every day but one since Jan. 13.

The premiums of futures for April over March NGH23-J23 and November over October NGV23-X23 both rose to record highs. The market uses both spreads to bet on winter weather when gas burned to heat homes and businesses causes demand for the fuel to peak.

The April over March premium means the market has given up on this winter, while the November over October premium shows that the market is betting on colder weather next winter.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Friday, the highest since March 2022, due to a rapid increase in flows to Freeport LNG as the facility prepares to exit an outage caused by a fire in June 2022.

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for a fifth day in a row on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Earlier this week, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put the first phase of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

Federal regulators approved the restart of Freeport LNG liquefaction Train 3, but have not authorized the facility to commence liquefaction operations. Freeport LNG still needs permission from regulators to place new LNG in the tanks and transfer it to ships.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal through March 4 except for some cold days around Feb. 24-25 and Feb. 28-March 2.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 117.2 bcfd this week to 118.6 bcfd next week and 125.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 10 (Actual) Year ago Feb 17 Five-year average Feb 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -71 -100 -138 -177 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,195 2,266 1,800 1,906 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.2% +8.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.34 2.39 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.43 16.13 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.30 15.61 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 360 361 417 386 369 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 11 9 7 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 372 372 416 393 376 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.9 98.2 98.0 94.6 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 7.8 8.3 9.8 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 105.4 106.0 106.3 104.5 97 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 3.1 3.1 2.9 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.7 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 13.1 12.9 13.0 6.6 U.S. Commercial 16.0 13.6 14.0 16.9 16.4 U.S. Residential 26.5 22.1 22.8 27.6 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.1 28.3 28.8 26.5 28.1 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.2 24.1 25.3 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.5 2.6 2.6 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 104.9 95.8 97.3 103.9 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 125.4 117.2 118.6 125.5 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 Wind 15 15 10 11 13 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 6 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 36 39 38 36 Coal 15 17 21 19 18 Nuclear 21 21 19 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.48 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.22 2.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.11 7.46 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.05 1.88 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.43 2.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.75 2.12 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.14 7.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.20 2.17 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.99 1.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 40.75 30.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 27.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.50 14.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.50 82.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 71.25 71.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 72.75 72.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

