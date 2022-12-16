U.S. natgas drops 5% on less cold forecasts in volatile week

Adds latest prices

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Friday in what has already been a volatile week of trade on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand later in December than previously expected.

That keeps U.S. gas futures on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices this year feed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Friday's price drop, meanwhile, came despite an increase in gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants and a drop in output this week as extreme cold from North Dakota to Texas caused oil and gas wells to freeze.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November to December, the company now says the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.

Whenever Freeport returns, demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November. There are also several other ships sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January) and Wilforce (late January).

Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd on Thursday, the most since June 4 - four days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 37.0 cents, or 5.3%, to settle at $6.600 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

So far this week, gas futures have jumped over 5% on Monday and Tuesday, dropped over 7% on Wednesday and jumped over 8% on Thursday.

For the week, the contract gained about 6% after easing about 1% last week.

Gas futures were up about 76% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports.

Gas was trading at $36 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.4 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary five-week low of 98.3 bcfd on Friday as freezing weather blankets parts of Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, causing well freeze-offs.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 123.5 bcfd this week to 142.6 bcfd next week and 152.1 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 16

Five-year average Dec 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-89

-50

-60

-124

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,323

3,412

3,370

3,303

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.6%

-0.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.57

6.97

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

38.35

41.89

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

39.27

33.39

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

516

514

326

390

418

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

1

13

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

518

515

339

395

422

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.7

99.8

99.3

95.7

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

9.1

9.8

8.8

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

107.9

108.9

109.2

104.5

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

3.5

3.4

3.7

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.0

5.3

5.5

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

11.7

12.5

12.8

11.9

6.9

U.S. Commercial

13.5

15.0

19.5

12.6

14.6

U.S. Residential

21.8

24.9

33.7

20.3

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.5

30.4

32.9

27.5

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.1

24.5

26.7

23.5

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.7

3.2

2.7

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

97.6

102.5

121.1

91.6

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

117.9

123.5

142.6

112.7

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Wind

12

9

15

9

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

39

35

39

41

Coal

20

20

19

20

18

Nuclear

21

21

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.80

6.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.50

7.96

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

39.91

23.22

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.60

5.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.24

5.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.81

10.11

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

37.45

26.21

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.65

4.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.29

4.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

101.50

106.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

77.50

80.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

51.00

52.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

297.50

325.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

269.25

269.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

271.00

271.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tomasz Janowski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

