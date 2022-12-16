U.S. natgas drops 5% on less cold forecasts in volatile week

Adds latest prices
Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Friday in what has already been a volatile week of trade on forecasts for less cold weather and heating demand later in December than previously expected.
That keeps U.S. gas futures on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices this year feed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Friday's price drop, meanwhile, came despite an increase in gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants and a drop in output this week as extreme cold from North Dakota to Texas caused oil and gas wells to freeze.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November to December, the company now says the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.
Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.
Whenever Freeport returns, demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November. There are also several other ships sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Point Fortin and Prism Agility (early January) and Wilforce (late January).
Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.0 bcfd on Thursday, the most since June 4 - four days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 37.0 cents, or 5.3%, to settle at $6.600 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
So far this week, gas futures have jumped over 5% on Monday and Tuesday, dropped over 7% on Wednesday and jumped over 8% on Thursday.
For the week, the contract gained about 6% after easing about 1% last week.
Gas futures were up about 76% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports.
Gas was trading at $36 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.4 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary five-week low of 98.3 bcfd on Friday as freezing weather blankets parts of Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, causing well freeze-offs.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 123.5 bcfd this week to 142.6 bcfd next week and 152.1 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 16
Five-year average Dec 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-89
-50
-60
-124
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,323
3,412
3,370
3,303
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.6%
-0.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.57
6.97
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
38.35
41.89
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
39.27
33.39
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
516
514
326
390
418
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
1
13
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
518
515
339
395
422
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
99.8
99.3
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
9.1
9.8
8.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.9
108.9
109.2
104.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.4
3.7
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.0
5.3
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.5
12.8
11.9
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.5
15.0
19.5
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
21.8
24.9
33.7
20.3
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
30.4
32.9
27.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.1
24.5
26.7
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
3.2
2.7
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
97.6
102.5
121.1
91.6
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
117.9
123.5
142.6
112.7
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Wind
12
9
15
9
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
39
35
39
41
Coal
20
20
19
20
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.80
6.54
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.50
7.96
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
39.91
23.22
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.60
5.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.24
5.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.81
10.11
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
37.45
26.21
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.65
4.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.29
4.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
101.50
106.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
77.50
80.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
51.00
52.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
297.50
325.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
269.25
269.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
271.00
271.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tomasz Janowski)
