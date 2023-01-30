U.S. natgas drops 5% on forecasts for milder weather, lower heating demand

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a 21-month low on Monday on forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand through the middle of February than previously expected.
Gas prices have also been under pressure in recent weeks by growing beliefs in the market that there was more than enough gas in storage for the rest of the winter and that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would not start pulling in big amounts of gas until at least March.
On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were down 13.5 cents, or 4.7%, from where the March NGH23 contract closed on Friday to $2.714 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:53 a.m. EST (1453 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 2021.
That put the front-month NGc1 down about 13% from where the February contract closed when it was the front-month on Friday.
It also pushed the contract back into oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the 14th time this year.
With gas prices down about 39% so far this year, gas speculators started taking profits last week by cutting their short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in six weeks, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Meteorologists forecast that U.S. weather would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 5 before turning warmer than normal through at least Feb. 14.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 133.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 129.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were much lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for at least a fourth or even fifth week in a row this year. EIA/GAS] NGAS/POLL
The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
The market cares about Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, because traders expect prices to rise once the facility starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting overall demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 bcfd of gas and turn it into LNG.
That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull from the ground each day.
Last week, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant. That is an early step in the restart process, but will not result in big gas flows anytime soon.
The company still has to go back to regulators to get permission to restart the liquefaction trains that turn the gas into LNG for export.
Several analysts have said they don't expect to see much LNG production at the Freeport plant until March or later. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said recently they expect Freeport LNG to restart in mid-February, but noted it would take until the end of March before all three of the plant's liquefaction trains were back in operation.
JERA, one of Freeport's five customers, said it was not counting on getting LNG from the plant by the end of March.
Even though vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Corcovado LNG (Jan. 22), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).
There are also a couple of vessels on their way to Freeport, including LNG Rosenrot (expected to arrive around Feb. 14) and Seapeak Bahrain (Feb. 20).
|
Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 27
Five-year average Jan 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-138
-91
-261
-181
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,591
2,729
2,361
2,420
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+7.1
+4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.73
2.85
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.20
17.28
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
19.50
20.17
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
417
448
452
420
423
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
4
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
459
452
455
425
435
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
97.5
97.9
91.7
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.5
8.3
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
106.8
106.0
106.2
102.1
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.1
5.2
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.4
12.0
12.3
7.2
U.S. Commercial
16.5
17.7
17.2
19.4
17.1
U.S. Residential
27.9
30.2
28.6
33.3
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
31.6
31.2
29.6
28.5
U.S. Industrial
25.7
26.1
25.5
26.0
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.0
2.9
2.9
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
110.4
113.5
110.4
116.2
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
130.8
133.3
129.9
136.7
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Wind
16
11
13
11
12
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
38
36
38
36
Coal
18
19
18
19
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
21
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.83
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.64
2.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
13.00
8.00
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.33
2.23
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.13
2.78
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.23
3.33
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.81
8.23
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.28
2.02
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.71
2.62
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.00
44.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.00
32.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.25
18.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
172.00
65.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
70.50
61.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
71.75
73.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
