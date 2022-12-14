U.S. natgas drops 5% failing to break technical resistance

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Wednesday on forecasts for little change in the late December cold and a failure to break through a key level of technical price resistance for a third day in a row.
In the spot market, meanwhile, U.S. West Coast power and gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and were on track to hit multi-year annual highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
Futures prices fell even though output was on track to drop to a two-month low as extreme cold from North Dakota to Texas caused some oil and gas wells to freeze.
That cold weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage than usual in coming weeks. Gas stockpiles were about 1.6% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains whether Freeport LNG would restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas at the end of the year. Demand for gas will jump once the plant, which can turn 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, returns to service.
Some analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until January, February or later because it will likely take federal regulators longer than Freeport LNG expects to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), one of the federal regulators that must approve Freeport's restart, this week called on the company to respond to a lengthy list of requirements, raising new hurdles to its efforts to resume operations.
The Freeport plant shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.
Despite growing analysts' expectations that Freeport will not return until 2023, a couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico since at least early November to pick up LNG from the plant. There were also a few vessels sailing toward the plant, with Elisa Larus expected to arrive in late December and Point Fortin and Prism Agility expected in early January.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 35.3 cents, or 5.1%, to $6.582 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT).
So far this week, the contract has broken above the 200-day moving average, but has failed to remain above that level, making it a point of key technical resistance.
U.S. gas futures are up about 76% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $40 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 2.3 bcfd to a preliminary two-month low of 97.3 bcfd on Wednesday as freezing weather blankets parts of Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota, causing well freeze-offs. That would be the biggest daily output decline since mid October.
Energy traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 123.5 bcfd this week to 145.9 bcfd next week.
|
Week ended Dec 9 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 2 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 9
Five-year average Dec 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-42
-21
-83
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,420
3,462
3,430
3,427
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-0.2%
-1.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.57
6.94
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
40.72
42.90
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.35
32.93
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
518
516
326
390
413
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
13
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
520
518
339
395
417
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
99.8
100.4
95.7
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
9.2
10.1
8.8
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
107.9
109.0
110.5
104.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.5
3.7
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.0
5.4
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
11.7
12.4
12.5
11.9
6.9
U.S. Commercial
13.5
14.9
20.2
12.6
14.6
U.S. Residential
21.8
24.8
35.1
20.3
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.5
30.6
33.8
27.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.1
24.4
26.9
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
3.3
2.7
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
97.6
102.5
124.5
91.6
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
117.9
123.5
145.9
112.7
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Wind
10
9
15
9
9
Solar
1
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
35
39
41
Coal
21
20
19
20
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.20
6.73
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
11.50
9.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
48.33
38.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.61
5.68
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.01
5.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
20.96
19.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
50.15
45.38
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.68
1.41
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.04
4.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
186.75
148.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
90.00
83.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
50.25
45.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
474.50
347.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
400.00
358.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
410.75
360.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
