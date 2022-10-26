U.S. natgas drops 4% on mild forecasts, negative prices in Texas

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Wednesday with output near record levels and demand low due to mild weather and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, allowing utilities to keep injecting huge amounts of gas into storage for the winter.

In the spot market, meanwhile, gas prices at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in the Permian Shale in West Texas fell into negative territory in intraday trade this week as pipeline maintenance prevented gas from leaving the basin. Prices closed at a positive 2 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for Wednesday, their lowest since settling in negative territory in October 2020.

Traders, however, noted futures prices would soon jump higher once December becomes the front-month after the market close on Thursday in part because LNG exports were expected to rise to record levels after a couple of liquefaction plants return to service.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland on Oct. 1 for a few weeks of planned maintenance and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0 bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, Refinitiv data showed. Prism Brilliance was off the coast from the plant, Prism Diversity was expected to arrive Oct. 28 and Prism Courage Nov. 1. While some traders expect Freeport to delay its return to service, company officials have said the plant remains on track to return in November.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 19.6 cents, or 3.5%, to $5.417 per mmBtu at 8:13 a.m. EDT (1213 GMT).

Futures for December NGZ22, which will soon be the front-month, were trading around $5.88 per mmBtu.

Gas futures have been extremely volatile in recent weeks with prices up about 9% so far this week after crashing about 59% to a seven-month low over the prior nine weeks as utilities boosted the amount of gas in storage to healthy levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those weeks of rapid price changes boosted the 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest since October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

Despite weeks of declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 44% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $29 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

Earlier this week, European forwards fell to $27 per mmBtu, their lowest close since June 13, as mild weather and strong LNG imports allowed utilities to boost the amount of gas in storage in northwest Europe to more than 90% of capacity. That put TTF down about 70% since settling at a record $90.91 in August.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at 99.4 bcfd so far in October, tying the monthly record in September.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.5 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.2 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September and well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 21 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 14 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 21

Five-year average Oct 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+62

+111

+88

+66

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,404

3,342

3,536

3,591

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.2%

-5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.56

5.61

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.96

29.26

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.02

31.29

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

170

159

192

190

208

U.S. GFS CDDs

17

19

19

28

22

U.S. GFS TDDs

187

178

211

218

230

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

98.9

99.5

95.6

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.7

8.0

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.6

106.6

107.4

103.7

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.5

2.5

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.4

11.2

10.9

5.6

U.S. Commercial

8.2

7.5

7.9

7.6

6.8

U.S. Residential

10.6

9.2

10.4

9.5

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.1

28.7

29.4

27.3

29.0

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.5

22.7

21.9

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.4

74.9

77.5

73.3

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

100.0

94.5

96.9

92.4

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Wind

19

11

11

9

10

Solar

3

3

4

4

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

3

3

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

35

39

41

41

41

Coal

16

19

18

18

19

Nuclear

20

19

19

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.17

4.81

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.25

4.12

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.25

6.87

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.18

3.87

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.86

4.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.62

4.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.25

5.10

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.02

3.15

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

0.79

0.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

60.00

59.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

63.50

65.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

37.75

58.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

66.00

68.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.50

54.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.00

36.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

