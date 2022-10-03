U.S. natgas drops 4%, near 12-week low on record output, demand decline
New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Monday to the lowest in nearly 12 weeks on record output and forecasts for milder weather and slower demand over the next two weeks due to ongoing storm-related outages and a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
Reducing gas demand from electric utilities, about 560,000 homes and businesses in Florida remained without power after Hurricane Ian hit the state on Sept. 28-29.
Over the weekend in Maryland, Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant shut for about three weeks of planned annual maintenance. Gas demand already had taken a hit from the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant which was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 29.6 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $6.470 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 12.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day. The contract closed below the 200-day moving average for the first time since early July.
The premium of futures for December 2022 over November 2022 NGX22-Z22 doubled over the past week to 33 cents per mmBtu, its highest since October 2010.
U.S. futures were still up about 75% so far this year as soaring global gas prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $49 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 8% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd in October 2021.
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
With cooler autumn-like weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 88.4 bcfd this week to 90.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.2 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 30
Five-year average Sep 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+103
+114
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,073
2,977
3,271
3,370
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-8.8%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.55
6.77
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
50.38
47.67
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.73
39.11
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
87
89
46
88
102
U.S. GFS CDDs
56
53
74
67
57
U.S. GFS TDDs
143
142
120
155
159
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
100.2
100.2
94.3
88.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.0
7.6
8.0
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
xxx0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
108.2
107.8
102.3
xxx95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.5
5.6
5.7
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.1
10.0
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.6
6.3
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
5.0
5.5
6.7
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
32.7
30.4
30.9
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.8
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.7
69.9
72.7
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
91.2
88.4
90.2
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.57
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.50
4.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.73
7.23
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.43
4.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.05
5.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.60
5.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.45
6.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.50
4.06
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.76
4.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.50
50.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
66.75
61.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
53.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.50
62.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.50
63.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.75
67.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.