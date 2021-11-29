US Markets
U.S. natgas drops 11% as warmer weather forecast tempers demand view

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 11% on Monday, erasing gains from a post-Thanksgiving rally in the previous session, hurt by forecasts for warmer-than-usual weather that could result in lower heating demand over the next two weeks.

    "Fundamentally, it's driven by the forecasted warmer-than-normal weather for the next couple of weeks,"
said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
    "However, this is very likely a temporary break given that the winter is still hiding its face and the
international gas prices are much higher than we have here domestically." 
    Data provider Refinitiv projected 321 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks compared with a
30-year normal of 366 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure
the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
    Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far
in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
    However, Refinitiv forecasted that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd
this week to 116.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up
their heaters. 
    With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe <TRNLTTFMc1> and $35 in Asia <JKMc1>, compared with about
$5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the U.S. can
produce.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.4 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5
bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's <LNG.A> Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started
producing LNG. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. [nL1N2RV1M8]

                                              Week ended     Week ended     Year ago   Five-year        
                                                Nov 19         Nov 12        Nov 19     average    
                                               (Actual)       (Actual)                   Nov 19    
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):         -21            26           -11         -44           
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):             3,623          3,643        3,943       3,681          
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average        -1.6%          -2.2%                                   
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)   Current Day     Prior Day    This Month  Prior Year   Five Year
                                                                           Last Year    Average      Average
                                                                                          2020     (2016-2020)
 Henry Hub <NGc1>                                5.20           5.26          2.87        2.13        2.66
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>      30.84          29.81         4.84        3.24        5.19
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>                34.89          36.21         6.80        4.22        6.49
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                     
 Two-Week Total Forecast                      Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                          Norm        Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                    321            344          356         370          366
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                     4              4            2           6            5
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                    325            348          358         376          371
                                                                                                        
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                  
                                              Prior Week    Current Week   Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                       Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                      Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                    96.8           98.0          98.2        91.7        84.6
 U.S. Imports from Canada                         8.4            8.9          9.1         8.8          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                                 0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                               105.3          106.9        107.2       100.5        92.8
                                                                                                        
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                     
 U.S. Exports to Canada                           3.1            3.3          3.3         2.5          2.7
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                           5.3            5.3          5.4         5.7          4.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                                11.7           12.1          11.9        10.9         4.6
 U.S. Commercial                                 13.4           13.3          14.8        14.6        11.1
 U.S. Residential                                21.1           20.9          23.8        24.1        16.5
 U.S. Power Plant                                26.2           26.1          25.3        28.4        24.5
 U.S. Industrial                                 23.9           23.7          24.2        25.1        23.5
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                  4.8            4.8          4.8         4.8          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                           2.4            2.4          2.5         2.4          2.1
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                          91.9           91.3          95.7        99.5        82.5
 Total U.S. Demand                               112.0          112.0        116.2       118.6        94.7
                                                                                                        
                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                
                                              Week ended     Week ended    Week ended  Week ended  Week ended
                                                 Dec 3         Nov 26        Nov 19      Nov 12       Nov 5
 Wind                                             12             14            14          14           9
 Solar                                             2              2            2           2            3
 Hydro                                             6              6            6           6            6
 Other                                             2              2            2           2            2
 Petroleum                                         1              1            1           1            1
 Natural Gas                                      35             34            35          35          40
 Coal                                             19             20            19          19          19
 Nuclear                                          23             22            21          21          19
                                                                                                   
                                                                                                   
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                     
 Hub                                          Current Day     Prior Day                                 
 Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>                         4.93           4.95                                    
 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>              4.91           4.91                                    
 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>                   6.00           6.05                                    
 Dominion South <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>                 4.47           4.46                                    
 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>                 4.62           4.57                                    
 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>               5.92           5.39                                    
 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>                 5.22           5.51                                    
 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>                       4.72           4.70                                    
 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>                           4.24           3.41                               
                                                                                                        
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                   
 Hub                                          Current Day     Prior Day                                 
 New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL>                    52.75          64.00                                   
 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL>                       24.00          27.50                                   
 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>                    40.00          38.00                                   
 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL>                          34.00          42.00                                   
 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL>                     38.25          14.00                                   
 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL>                          42.00          53.00                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Brijesh Patel;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
