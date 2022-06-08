U.S. natgas drop 5% on explosion at Texas Freeport LNG plant

Adds latest prices, Freeport LNG explosion

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Wednesday on reports of a fire at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas and early midday forecasts calling for less heat and demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Police in Quintana, Texas, said they were evacuating residents near the Freeport LNG plant following an explosion. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas into LNG. It was pulling in about 2.0 bcfd of pipeline gas earlier on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

LNG exports were the fastest sources of demand growth in the United States. The possible loss of any facility would cut overall U.S. gas consumption and could boost global gas prices as countries around the world seek to reduce their dependence on Russian energy after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the contract rose to a 13-year high on forecasts then for hotter weather and higher demand next week, a decline in output, low wind power, and record power demand in Texas.

Power demand in Texas broke the June record on Monday and Tuesday and is expected to keep rising this week until it tops the all-time high as economic growth boosts usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 43.7 cents, or 4.7%, to $8.856 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 2:16 p.m. EDT (1816 GMT). In the minutes after the Freeport news broke, gas futures dropped by about 9%.

On Monday, the contract rose to its highest level since August 2008.

U.S. gas futures were still up about 128% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Traders said U.S. futures also soared in recent months due to low U.S. gas stockpiles - about 15% below normal for this time of year - and high U.S. coal CQNYMC1 prices, which make it uneconomical for electric companies to switch from gas to coal for power generation. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.8 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 3 (Forecast)

Week ended May 27 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 3

Five-year average Jun 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+90

+98

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,998

1,902

2,397

2,339

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.6%

-15.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.29

9.29

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

24.72

25.18

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.87

23.36

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

9

5

15

16

U.S. GFS CDDs

197

190

182

150

149

U.S. GFS TDDs

206

199

187

165

165

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

94.8

95.1

93.1

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.8

7.5

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

102.6

102.7

99.9

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

6.7

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

12.9

12.8

9.2

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.1

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

33.5

37.2

36.1

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.8

20.9

20.6

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.8

1.9

1.7

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.2

69.3

73.0

71.5

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

85.7

90.8

94.9

89.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Wind

9

12

12

12

15

Solar

6

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

36

37

37

34

Coal

20

19

20

20

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.28

9.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.30

7.98

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.08

9.82

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.15

7.81

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.85

8.64

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.40

8.17

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.20

9.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.82

8.58

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.64

6.71

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

87.50

80.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

109.25

101.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

93.75

99.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

48.92

63.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

102.00

78.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

85.00

79.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.