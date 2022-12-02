U.S. natgas drop 5% on delayed Freeport LNG restart, less cold forecasts

Adds latest prices, Freeport restart date change
Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a two-week low on Friday on a delayed restart for the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas and forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Milder weather should allow utilities to leave more gas in storage. Gas stockpiles were about 2.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport LNG delayed the expected restart of its export plant to the end of the year from mid December, pending regulatory approval.
The plant, which can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired by the company to review the incident and propose corrective actions.
A few ships have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport, including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage, according to shipping data from Refinitiv.
Another factor weighing on prices has been efforts by the U.S. government to reduce the risk of a railroad worker strike. A rail strike could have cut coal deliveries to power plants, forcing generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.
Analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates warned, however, that the market was shrugging off a minor weather model showing a severe polar vortex was possible in mid December.
"Many gas market players and hedge funds will not want to be short going into this weekend because of the severity of this developing situation," Gelber told customers in a note, pointing out that major weather models have missed the severity of some Arctic events in the past, like the February freeze in Texas in 2021.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 32.8 cents, or 4.9%, to $6.410 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 1:23 p.m. EST (1823 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Nov. 18.
That also put the contract on track to decline about 9% for the week after rising about 19% during the prior two weeks.
In the spot market, meanwhile, gas prices in California have soared about 125% over the past two weeks as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of the state and pipeline outages and constraints limit gas flows.
U.S. gas futures are up about 75% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November, up from 99.2 bcfd in October.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 115.7 bcfd this week to 121.4 bcfd next week and 129.4 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants jumped to 12.7 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. Although it is still early in the month, that is just shy of the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March despite the ongoing outage at Freeport.
Week ended Dec 2 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 25 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 2
Five-year average Dec 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-81
-59
-49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,443
3,483
3,513
3,520
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.72
6.74
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
42.27
45.64
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.78
30.31
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
380
394
305
347
378
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
7
8
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
388
401
313
353
383
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
100.1
99.9
96.3
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
8.5
8.8
9.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
108.6
108.7
105.8
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.5
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.6
5.6
5.8
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
11.8
12.5
11.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
15.4
13.6
14.5
12.7
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.3
22.1
23.9
19.5
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
27.1
29.2
28.5
27.3
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.3
24.5
23.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.7
2.5
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.2
94.7
99.8
91.8
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
125.8
115.7
121.4
112.8
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
14
9
9
15
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
39
41
38
39
Coal
19
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
22
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.33
7.00
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.68
6.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
19.64
16.84
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.20
5.74
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.57
5.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.17
10.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
19.05
18.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.88
5.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.07
5.52
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.75
94.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
56.50
73.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.25
47.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
195.50
190.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
150.25
134.08
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
182.25
168.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
