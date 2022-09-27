U.S. natgas down 4% to 10-week low as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

US Markets
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Tuesday to a 10-week low as Hurricane Ian advanced toward Florida and on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks that will likely cut gas demand and allow utilities to inject more fuel into storage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Ian, after battering Cuba, would cross the Gulf of Mexico and slam southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major storm with winds of up to 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania. Analysts said storms were more likely to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural , gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

There were still about 487,800 customers in Puerto Rico and 127,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, leaving more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 25.2 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $6.651 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 14.

The front-month remained technically oversold, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth straight day for the first time since early July.

Year-to-date, gas futures remained up about 79% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $54 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 11% gain for prices in Europe due to leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.

With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 90.3 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,960

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.8%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.97

6.90

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

54.23

48.84

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.69

37.57

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

58

55

24

63

80

U.S. GFS CDDs

72

76

89

85

71

U.S. GFS TDDs

130

131

113

148

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.2

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

7.5

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.5

106.7

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.5

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.7

11.3

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.4

5.3

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

4.9

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.1

31.1

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.7

21.4

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.0

69.6

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

90.3

88.3

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

10

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.75

6.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.30

3.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.69

7.30

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.16

3.76

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.09

4.92

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.60

4.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.90

5.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.79

3.76

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.83

4.16

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.75

38.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

57.50

45.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.90

52.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

108.00

139.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

101.25

58.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

105.50

60.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

