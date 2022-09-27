U.S. natgas down 4% to 10-week low as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Tuesday to a 10-week low as Hurricane Ian advanced toward Florida and on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks that will likely cut gas demand and allow utilities to inject more fuel into storage.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Ian, after battering Cuba, would cross the Gulf of Mexico and slam southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major storm with winds of up to 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour.
Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania. Analysts said storms were more likely to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural , gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.
There were still about 487,800 customers in Puerto Rico and 127,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.
Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, leaving more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 25.2 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $6.651 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 14.
The front-month remained technically oversold, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth straight day for the first time since early July.
Year-to-date, gas futures remained up about 79% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $54 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 11% gain for prices in Europe due to leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.
With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 90.3 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 23
Five-year average Sep 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+103
+86
+77
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,960
2,874
3,157
3,283
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.8%
-10.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.97
6.90
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
54.23
48.84
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
37.69
37.57
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
58
55
24
63
80
U.S. GFS CDDs
72
76
89
85
71
U.S. GFS TDDs
130
131
113
148
151
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.7
99.2
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.8
7.5
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.5
106.7
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.5
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.7
11.3
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.4
5.3
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
4.9
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
32.1
31.1
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.7
21.4
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.0
69.6
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
90.3
88.3
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
10
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.75
6.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.30
3.74
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.69
7.30
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.16
3.76
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.09
4.92
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.60
4.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.90
5.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.79
3.76
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.83
4.16
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.75
38.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
57.50
45.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
49.90
52.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
108.00
139.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
101.25
58.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
105.50
60.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.