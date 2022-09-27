U.S. natgas down 4% to 10-week low as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Tuesday to a 10-week low as Hurricane Ian advanced toward Florida and on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks that will likely cut gas demand and allow utilities to inject more fuel into storage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Ian, after battering Cuba, would cross the Gulf of Mexico and slam southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major storm with winds of up to 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania. Analysts said storms were more likely to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural , gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

There were still about 487,800 customers in Puerto Rico and 127,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, leaving more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 25.2 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $6.651 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 14.

The front-month remained technically oversold, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth straight day for the first time since early July.

Year-to-date, gas futures remained up about 79% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $54 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 11% gain for prices in Europe due to leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Germany. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.

With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 90.3 bcfd this week to 88.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast) Week ended Sep 16 (Actual) Year ago Sep 23 Five-year average Sep 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +86 +103 +86 +77 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,960 2,874 3,157 3,283 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -9.8% -10.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.97 6.90 5.11 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 54.23 48.84 22.61 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.69 37.57 23.35 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 58 55 24 63 80 U.S. GFS CDDs 72 76 89 85 71 U.S. GFS TDDs 130 131 113 148 151 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.3 98.7 99.2 93.5 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.8 7.5 8.3 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.2 106.5 106.7 101.8 95.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.5 5.7 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.5 11.7 11.3 10.3 4.9 U.S. Commercial 4.8 5.4 5.3 5.0 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.9 5.0 4.9 4.3 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 36.4 32.1 31.1 29.8 33.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.7 21.4 20.7 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.3 71.0 69.6 66.7 70.3 Total U.S. Demand 92.4 90.3 88.3 84.7 82.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Week ended Sep 16 Week ended Sep 9 Week ended Sep 2 Wind 10 10 8 6 7 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 42 45 44 Coal 18 19 19 21 21 Nuclear 21 19 19 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.75 6.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.30 3.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.69 7.30 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.16 3.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.09 4.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.60 4.07 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.90 5.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.79 3.76 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.83 4.16 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 51.75 38.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 57.50 45.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 49.90 52.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 108.00 139.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 101.25 58.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 105.50 60.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

