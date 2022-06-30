US Markets
U.S. natgas down 3% as Freeport LNG outage leaves more fuel for storage

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Thursday on expectations last week's storage build will be near normal despite hotter than usual weather, as the shutdown of Freeport's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas left more fuel available for utilities to stockpile.

Prices fell despite a drop in daily output this week and forecasts for hotter than normal weather through at least early July, which should keep gas demand from power generators high as consumers crank up their air conditioners to escape the heat.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 24, about even with 73 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.243 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.8% below the five-year average of 2.573 tcf for this time of the year.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8, so the expected 90-day outage would leave around 180 bcf of gas available to the U.S. market.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery fell 16.1 cents, or 2.5%, to $6.337 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT).

That put the contract on track to drop about 22% in June, its biggest monthly decline since December 2018 when it fell 36%.

Despite the decline, U.S. gas futures are still up about 71% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia feed strong demand for U.S. LNG exports, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $45 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1.

Russia's pipeline gas exports dropped to just 2.0 bcfd on Wednesday from 3.7 bcfd on Tuesday on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route.

That is down from around 6.5 bcfd in mid June and an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021. NG/EU

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has slid to 95.1 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Daily U.S. gas output was on track to drop 2.4 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary nine-week low of 93.9 bcfd after hitting a six-month high of 96.2 bcfd on Sunday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 94.1 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has dropped to 11.1 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage from 12.5 bcfd in May and a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended June 24 (Forecast)

Week ended June 17 (Actual)

Year ago June 24

Five-year average June 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+74

+74

+73

+73

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,243

2,169

2,547

2,573

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.8%

-13.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.44

6.50

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

44.35

41.84

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.16

37.00

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

6

5

2

5

5

U.S. GFS CDDs

236

230

202

197

193

U.S. GFS TDDs

242

235

204

202

198

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.2

95.4

95.8

91.0

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

7.8

8.0

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

103.2

103.6

99.0

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.9

6.1

6.5

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

10.6

10.5

10.5

11.1

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.7

3.5

3.6

3.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

37.9

39.7

40.7

39.5

32.8

U.S. Industrial

21.0

21.0

20.9

20.8

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.8

75.4

76.5

74.9

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.7

94.1

95.3

94.8

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Wind

12

8

12

Solar

3

5

4

Hydro

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

36

Coal

20

20

19

Nuclear

17

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.69

6.66

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.50

6.14

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.79

7.95

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.21

5.85

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.51

6.49

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.52

6.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.20

7.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.20

6.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.87

4.91

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

76.75

72.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

113.75

100.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

83.00

76.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.25

79.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.50

65.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

62.75

66.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

