U.S. natgas down 2% to 11-week low as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday to an 11-week low as Hurricane Ian started to cause power outages in Florida, cutting the amount of gas that power generators need to burn to produce electricity.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center projected Ian would cause "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula" on Wednesday. The storm was located about 55 miles (89 km) west of Naples, Florida, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles (250 km) per hour.
Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.
Analysts said storms were more likely to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.
Ian has already knocked out power to around 145,000 customers in Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
In other hurricane news, there were still about 356,000 customers in Puerto Rico and 104,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.
Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, leaving more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 10 cents, or 1.5%, to $6.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 12.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth day in a row first time since June.
Futures for November, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 1% at $6.69 per mmBtu.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Tuesday to its lowest since February 2016 as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.
In the spot market, gas prices at the Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas have plunged over 60% since the start of September to $3.25 per mmBtu for Wednesday, their lowest since December 2021 as pipeline maintenance traps the fuel within the Permian Shale basin, according to data from Refinitiv and energy traders.
Despite recent price declines, U.S. futures were still up about 76% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $56 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% gain for prices in Europe on concerns Russia could stop gas exports to Europe via Ukraine due to a payment dispute. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.
Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 23
Five-year average Sep 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+86
+103
+86
+77
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,960
2,874
3,157
3,283
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.8%
-10.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.51
6.65
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
55.20
51.72
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
42.47
37.69
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
63
58
24
63
83
U.S. GFS CDDs
70
72
89
85
68
U.S. GFS TDDs
133
130
113
148
151
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.7
99.2
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.9
7.7
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.6
106.9
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.7
5.6
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.8
11.1
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.3
5.4
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
5.1
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
32.9
31.2
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.6
21.5
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.8
70.1
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
91.1
88.6
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.83
6.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.90
4.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.80
7.69
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.89
4.16
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.43
5.09
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.96
4.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.39
8.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.25
3.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.00
3.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
53.00
51.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
68.25
57.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
50.00
49.90
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.50
108.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
95.00
101.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
96.00
105.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
