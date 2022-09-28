U.S. natgas down 2% to 11-week low as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday to an 11-week low as Hurricane Ian started to cause power outages in Florida, cutting the amount of gas that power generators need to burn to produce electricity.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center projected Ian would cause "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula" on Wednesday. The storm was located about 55 miles (89 km) west of Naples, Florida, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles (250 km) per hour.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.

Analysts said storms were more likely to cut demand than supply since they knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

Ian has already knocked out power to around 145,000 customers in Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

In other hurricane news, there were still about 356,000 customers in Puerto Rico and 104,000 in Nova Scotia without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, leaving more gas for U.S. utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 10 cents, or 1.5%, to $6.551 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 12.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth day in a row first time since June.

Futures for November, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 1% at $6.69 per mmBtu.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Tuesday to its lowest since February 2016 as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.

In the spot market, gas prices at the Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas have plunged over 60% since the start of September to $3.25 per mmBtu for Wednesday, their lowest since December 2021 as pipeline maintenance traps the fuel within the Permian Shale basin, according to data from Refinitiv and energy traders.

Despite recent price declines, U.S. futures were still up about 76% as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $56 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% gain for prices in Europe on concerns Russia could stop gas exports to Europe via Ukraine due to a payment dispute. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Week ended Sep 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+86

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,960

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.8%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.51

6.65

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

55.20

51.72

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

42.47

37.69

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

63

58

24

63

83

U.S. GFS CDDs

70

72

89

85

68

U.S. GFS TDDs

133

130

113

148

151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.7

99.2

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

7.7

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.6

106.9

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.8

11.1

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.3

5.4

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

5.1

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

32.9

31.2

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.6

21.5

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.8

70.1

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

91.1

88.6

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.83

6.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.90

4.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.80

7.69

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.89

4.16

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.43

5.09

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.96

4.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.39

8.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.25

3.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.00

3.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

53.00

51.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

68.25

57.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

50.00

49.90

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.50

108.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

95.00

101.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

96.00

105.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.