U.S. natgas down 2% on record output ahead of storage report
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% to a six-week low on Thursday on record output and forecasts for milder weather through early October that should allow utilities to inject more gas than usual into storage over the next few weeks.
That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual as mild weather and an increase in wind power kept the amount of gas power generators burned low.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 93 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Sept. 16. That compares with an increase of 77 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 81 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.864 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 10.7% below the five-year average of 3.206 tcf for this time of the year.
Gas prices were also weighed down by expectations demand for the fuel would decline in October when the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
In Puerto Rico, meanwhile, an estimated 1 million homes and businesses remain without power after Hurricane Fiona hit on Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that a tropical cyclone would likely form in the Caribbean Sea over the next five days.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 13.8 cents, or 1.8%, to $7.641 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:25 a.m. EDT (1225 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 8.
Despite recent declines, gas futures were still up about 105% so far this year as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $55 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 4% increase in European prices.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.
With cooler autumn weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 92.6 bcfd this week to 90.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.3 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 9 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 16
Five-year average Sep 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+93
+77
+77
+81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,864
2,771
3,071
3,206
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-10.7%
-11.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.67
7.78
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
55.07
52.61
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.92
43.29
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
46
38
25
44
64
U.S. GFS CDDs
96
102
98
104
83
U.S. GFS TDDs
142
140
123
148
147
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.8
98.0
98.4
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
8.0
8.0
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
106.0
106.5
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.1
2.1
2.5
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.5
5.6
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.3
11.6
11.0
10.1
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.7
4.8
5.2
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.9
4.7
4.2
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
36.5
33.6
31.5
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.6
20.8
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.8
73.4
72.1
68.3
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
93.0
92.6
90.7
86.8
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Wind
10
8
6
7
5
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
45
44
44
Coal
19
19
21
21
22
Nuclear
19
19
18
17
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.99
8.01
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.00
6.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.29
8.40
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.15
6.83
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.80
6.87
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.45
6.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.35
7.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.63
5.29
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.58
3.49
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
76.25
74.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
90.00
120.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
143.00
107.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
63.00
90.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
68.75
69.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.50
68.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
