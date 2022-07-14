U.S. natgas down 1% on big storage build, oil price drop

Adds latest prices

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Thursday following a drop in oil prices earlier in the session and the release of a report showing an expected bigger-than-usual gas storage build last week due to the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

Traders noted gas prices were up earlier in the day on a drop in daily gas output over the past few days and forecasts for hotter weather and more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That heat boosted power demand to record levels in several parts of the country as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners, including Texas, where conservation efforts saved the state's grid operator from taking major emergency steps like rotating blackouts to avoid widespread outages.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 58 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 8.

That was in line with the 58-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 49 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the build was bigger than normal due to the ongoing outage at Freeport, which left more gas in the United States for utilities to refill low stockpiles. That storage build came despite extreme heat last week that forced generators to burn lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG has said the facility could return by October. Some analysts, however, said the outage could last longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 8.9 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $6.600 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since June 22.

Oil futures fell over 5% earlier in the session on expectations a big U.S. rate hike would reduce demand by making it more expensive for homes and businesses to borrow money.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 78% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $53 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, which is a four-month high, and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - held around 1.4 bcfd on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd over the past month due to the shutdown of Nord Stream for maintenance on July 11 and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021. NG/EU

The group operating Nord Stream said the pipe should return around July 21. Analysts, however, said the outage could last longer.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 95.9 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, U.S. output was on track to drop by 2.9 bcfd this week to a preliminary 11-week low of 93.7 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 99.1 bcfd this week to 99.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Jul 8 (Actual) Week ended Jul 1 (Actual) Year ago Jul 8 Five-year average Jul 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +58 +60 +49 +55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,369 2,311 2,621 2,688 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.9% -12.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.79 6.70 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 51.85 53.76 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 39.21 38.63 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 3 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 249 241 202 212 205 U.S. GFS TDDs 251 243 205 215 208 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.2 95.6 96.0 92.9 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 7.9 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.9 103.6 103.9 101.0 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 6.1 6.7 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 10.7 10.8 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 41.1 43.7 44.8 38.0 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.1 21.2 21.4 20.9 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.0 79.8 81.0 73.6 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 96.4 99.1 99.9 93.4 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Week ended Jun 17 Wind 12 Solar 3 Hydro 7 Other 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 Coal 20 Nuclear 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.68 6.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.97 6.22 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.70 7.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.78 5.87 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.47 6.39 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.11 6.34 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.62 7.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.35 6.32 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.95 3.43 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 66.75 72.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 93.25 102.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 231.50 280.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.50 33.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 85.25 76.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 87.75 77.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

