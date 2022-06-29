U.S. natgas down 1% as Freeport LNG outage leaves more fuel for storage

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1% on Wednesday on expectations last week's storage build will be near normal despite hotter than usual weather as the Freeport liquefied natural gas export plant left more fuel available for utilities to stockpile for next winter.

Prices dropped despite a drop in daily output this week and hotter weather forecasts through early July.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 24, about even with 73 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 7.2 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $6.498 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, investors pared risky assets further, and open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Tuesday to its lowest since July 2016 for a second day in a row.

So far this year, U.S. gas futures are up about 75% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia feed strong demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $42 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 95.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Daily output on Wednesday was on track to drop 2.1 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary two-week low of 94.0 bcfd. It hit a six-month high of 96.1 bcfd on Saturday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 94.2 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week; that forecast was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants dropped from an average of 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.2 bcfd so far in June and off the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The June 8 outage at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas is expected to last about three months.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut, so a 90-day outage would leave around 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas available to the U.S. market. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said that should allow U.S. utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles ahead of next winter, but cuts the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world.

That is a problem for Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Week ended June 24 (Forecast) Week ended June 17 (Actual) Year ago June 24 Five-year average June 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +74 +74 +73 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,243 2,169 2,547 2,573 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.8% -13.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.79 6.57 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 42.27 39.84 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.00 37.09 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 4 2 5 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 230 227 202 197 192 U.S. GFS TDDs 235 231 204 202 197 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.2 95.5 96.1 91.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.7 7.7 8.0 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.9 103.3 103.8 99.0 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.1 6.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 10.6 10.6 10.5 11.1 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 37.9 39.7 40.9 39.5 32.8 U.S. Industrial 21.0 21.0 20.9 20.8 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.8 75.4 76.6 74.9 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 94.2 95.5 94.8 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Wind 12 8 12 Solar 3 5 4 Hydro 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 36 Coal 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.66 6.09 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.14 5.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.95 7.81 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.85 5.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.49 6.02 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.25 5.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.25 7.93 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.25 5.70 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.91 4.51 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 72.50 64.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 100.25 75.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 76.25 82.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.25 75.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.25 80.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.50 77.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

