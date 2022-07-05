U.S. natgas dips on slightly cooler weather projections, Freeport shutdown
July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 6% on Tuesday as a slightly cooler shift to near term weather forecasts added to headwinds from a prolonged shutdown of Freeport LNG export plant.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 11.7 cents, or 2%, to $5.613 per mmBtu at 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403 GMT), after falling over 6% earlier in the session.
"The biggest component of the change in prices today has been the weather revision. We just came off the July 4th holiday, which means we had 3 days in a row with no natural gas futures trading. During those days, near-term weather forecasts have been revised significantly cooler, meaning gas-for-power demand will be less, relative to the expectations of last week," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
Freeport's gas export facility hit by fire earlier this month will not be allowed to repair or restart operations until it addresses risks to public safety, a pipeline regulator said on Thursday.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8, so the expected 90-day outage would leave around 180 bcf of gas available to the U.S. market.
Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM could propose expanding its roubles-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include LNG, the Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday. Meanwhile, Kremlin said that no decision had been made on whether to switch sales of Russian LNG to roubles.
Week ended Jul 1 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 24 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 1
Five-year average Jul 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+72
+82
+25
+60
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,323
2,251
2,572
2,633
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.8%
-12.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.42
5.73
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
50.9
48.84
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.68
38.66
13.77
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
6
3
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
177
239
197
207
199
U.S. GFS TDDs
181
245
200
210
203
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.5
96.1
96.3
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.7
7.8
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
103.8
104.1
93.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.4
2.4
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.0
6.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
10.6
11.2
10.8
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
39.6
40.9
43.7
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.0
20.9
21.0
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
76.5
79.6
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
94.3
96.1
98.9
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Week ended Jun 24
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Wind
12
8
Solar
3
5
Hydro
7
7
Other
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
41
Coal
20
20
Nuclear
17
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.75
6.54
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.22
5.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.18
7.32
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.95
5.56
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.40
6.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.20
6.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.35
6.31
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.12
6.08
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.03
4.52
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
67.25
97.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
94.75
91.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
78.00
82.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
47.10
39.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.75
64.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.25
60.00
(Editing by Alison Williams)
