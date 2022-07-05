U.S. natgas dips on cooler weather projections, Freeport shutdown

Adds detail, comments and updates prices

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 6% on Tuesday as a slightly cooler shift to near-term weather forecasts added to headwinds from a prolonged shutdown of Freeport LNG's export plant.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 20.6 cents, or 3.6%, to $5.524 per mmBtu at 11:33 a.m. EDT (1533 GMT), after falling over 6% earlier in the session.

Over the holiday weekend, "near-term weather forecasts have been revised significantly cooler, meaning gas-for-power demand will be less, relative to the expectations of last week," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

Freeport's gas export facility, hit by fire earlier this month, will not be allowed to repair or restart operations until it addresses risks to public safety, a pipeline regulator said on Thursday.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8, so the expected 90-day outage would leave around 180 bcf of gas available to the U.S. market.

"Slowing weather demand coupled with the effects of the Freeport outage and higher supply are all important market fundamentals that suggest the yearly summer slide for prices may still have room to continue," analysts at Gelber & Associates said in a note.

The International Energy Agency said global natural gas demand is expected to dip this year and then grow at a slow rate over the following three years as Russia's war in Ukraine drives concerns about supply disruptions.

But Refinitiv analyst Abeln said despite the Freeport-led declines, sluggish production growth could still trigger a "shortfall in stockpiles if we get a very cold winter, as gas demand remains high."

U.S. natural gas liquids production fell by 32,000 barrels per day in April to 5.877 million barrel per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM could propose expanding its roubles-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include LNG, the Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday. The Kremlin said that no decision had been made on whether to switch sales of Russian LNG to roubles.

Week ended Jul 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 24 (Actual)

Year ago Jul 1

Five-year average Jul 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+72

+82

+25

+60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,323

2,251

2,572

2,633

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.8%

-12.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.42

5.73

3.82

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

50.9

48.84

12.49

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.68

38.66

13.77

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

6

3

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

177

239

197

207

199

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

245

200

210

203

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

96.1

96.3

85.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.7

7.8

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.8

104.1

93.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.4

2.4

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

10.6

11.2

10.8

4.5

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.4

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

39.6

40.9

43.7

39.6

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.9

21.0

20.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

76.5

79.6

75.2

Total U.S. Demand

94.3

96.1

98.9

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 8

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Wind

12

8

Solar

3

5

Hydro

7

7

Other

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

Coal

20

20

Nuclear

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.75

6.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.22

5.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.18

7.32

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.95

5.56

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.40

6.06

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.20

6.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.35

6.31

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.12

6.08

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.03

4.52

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

67.25

97.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

94.75

91.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

78.00

82.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.10

39.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.75

64.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.25

60.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))

